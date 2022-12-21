Entertainment
Bollywood Highlights of 2022
Boycott trends, box office bombs, besharam the trolls.
It has been a turbulent year for Bollywood as naysayers and haters have been busy delisting the Hindi film industry.
But if we choose to see the glass half full, there are also quite a few upsides.
As 2022 prepares to say goodbye, Love Verma toasts the 10 highlights of the year.
Deepika Padukone: the face of India
Photography: John Phillips/Getty Images
From jury duties in Cannes to the unveiling of the FIFA World Cup finals to the brand ambassador of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier receiving top honors at the TIME 100 Impact Awards world fame Deepika had proud desis like Malaika Arora exclaiming “eternal fashion-forward” while sharing photos of the star’s international airport endorsements on social media.
Some people can focus on the color of her bikini Pathanebut we agree with Malla, wardrobe choice at the Lusail stadium notwithstanding.
Kapil Sharma gets serious
PHOTO: Kapil Sharma in Zwigato.
There is more to Kapil Sharma than pedestrian jokes. His surprisingly self-deprecating wit and personal confession on the Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I’m not done yet revealed the human behind the comedian.
Even so, no one could have imagined the talkative comedian as a food delivery man under huge financial constraints until he bowled over critics with his down-to-earth performance in Zwigato.
Directed by Nandita Das, the drama won rave reviews for Sharma’s surprise package at the Toronto Film Festival and Kerala International Film Festival.
It’s like comrade Rediff Contributor Aseem Chhabra noted: ‘Kapil Sharma is a revelation in Zwigato, playing a quiet, brooding character, a far cry from his popular but loud comedy shows. There is in him a real actor that no one had explored.
Bollywood VFX comes of age
PICTURE: Scenes of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and Bhediya.
Okay, there are still miles to go before anyone can sleep, but this year Bollywood has been making superhero and werewolf movies unabashed.
The flamboyant spectacle of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was wonderful to see and BhediyaThe assailing beast led to moments of genuine fear.
Countdown to SRK
PICTURE: Shah Rukh Khan in To install Brahmastra.
Waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to release a new movie since 2018 Zero has become a public pastime.
But 2022 is when things got really nail biting with every pass cameo (Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chadha, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect) caused the nation to heave a collective sigh by referring to Kamala Khan’s fangirl moment – There’s No Bad Shah Rukh Khan Movie – in Mrs. Wonderhoping to get their question answered every time he spared 15 minutes for his popular #AskSRK Twitter sessions or teasers and treats from his fellow man, Pathan, Dunki and jawan.
2023 will be the year of the SRK fan.
Distinctions, awards, acclamations for anything that breathes
PHOTO: Salik Rehman in Anything that breathes.
Winner of prestigious film festivals like Sundance, Cannes, BFI and recipient of rave reviews from The Guardian, The New York Times and Los Angeles Timeswho called it the most beautifully made documentary in recent memory, the Delhi filmmaker Shaunak Sen gave Indian moviegoers tons of thrills with its powerful documentary about two brothers determined to save black kites threatened by the unbearably contaminated air of the capital.
Don’t be surprised if you catch Sen giving a triumphant speech at the Oscars in March.
Superstar Shefali
PICTURE: Shefali Shah in Crime in Delhi.
Just look at the work of Shefali Shah in 2022 – a cop working around the clock to catch a murderous gang in Crime in Delhia doctor morally ambiguous in Humana home cook alongside her daughter through a toxic marriage in darlingsaggrieved housekeeper unaware that her employer is responsible for her daughter’s accident in jalsa and a no-nonsense gynecology ward manager exasperated by her incompetent intern at Doctor G.
With each consecutive role, the actress has hit the ball out of the park.
Six projects, six characters but no overlap, no exaggeration.
What a star.
RRRworld domination
PICTURE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in RRR.
Until RRRwhich also garnered huge numbers in its Hindi dubbed avatar, everyone thought that only poverty porn or underdog period dramas could impress a foreign audience.
But the massive fun of SS Rajamouli, who boasts of dance moves so perfect even CGI would fail, has gone far beyond his domestic reign to spark an unprecedented mania among foren press and general public.
RRR is already on many critics’ annual Best Movies list, has landed several Golden Globe nominations and just might be on his way to conquer Oscars although the Film Federation of India chose a lesser known film Gujarati movie more “greater than Ben Hur’ as India’s entry for Best International Feature Film.
Tabu’s Midas Touch
IMAGE: Taboo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan can walk around town claiming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2is superhit fervor.
Ajay Devgn can bask Drishyam 2at the box office hit.
But, really, it’s Tabu’s unquestionable talent and golden presence that has brought these mediocre films to this degree of success.
Amitabh Bachchan: 80 and not out
PHOTO: Amitabh Bachchan in To install Jhund.
Coaching a ragtag group of slum kids to play competitive football in jhundinstructing the decision of a reckless pilot to make an emergency landing in Runway 34leader of a superhero cult and bearer of Prabhastra in brahmastrabereaved husband and discouraged father Goodbyea hack job author discovering himself during an Everest trek in uunchaithe loved one beloved quiz show host come back for Kaun Banega Crorepati14th season of and iconic subject of a retrospective offering young fans a unique opportunity to understand his appeal on the big screen, the actor turned 80 in style letting his work speak for his fame.
Alia Bhatt: the woman at the top
PICTURE: Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
She came, she saw, she conquered. And she’s still three months away from turning 30.
2022 has been a year of dreams for this dazzling. shakthiCheck. SampatiCheck. SadbudhiCheck.
It all started when Alia proved an overwhelming number of skeptics wrong by single-handedly rocking the show as a sex worker turned social activist in Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi. She accomplished the unheard of: she eclipsed Bhansali.
Then she delivered another ace as a victim of domestic violence pushed towards punishment in darlingswhich also marked her debut as a demanding producer.
Her radiant presence in the money spinners and Oscar hopefuls as brahmastra and RRR made the taste of success all the sweeter.
Personal life, too, has never been so beautiful. She married the love of her life in the intimate setting of their balcony. The duo welcome their firstborn, Raha.
2023 hasn’t started yet, but Alia already has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Hollywood debut Stone heart lined up for release.
