Actor Samuel L. Jackson celebrates his 74th birthday today





Actors: Kaitlyn Dever is 26 (J. Edgar, Last Man Standing, Bad Teacher) Jane Fonda is 85 (Barbarella, Klute, Nine to Five, The China Syndrome, The Newsroom, Grace and Frankie) Michelle Hurd is 56 (The Glades, Another World, Random Hearts, Law & Order SVU, Blindspot) Samuel L. Jackson is 74 (Jungle Fever, Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Captain America: The Winter Soldier) Jane Kaczmarek is 67 (Malcolm in the Middle, Pleasantville, Falling in Love) (QUICK FACT: She founded the organization, Clothes Off Our Back, which auctioned off celebrity clothes for children’s charities) Ray Romano is 65 (Everybody Loves Raymond, Ice Age, Men of a Certain Age, Parenthood) (QUICK FACT: He was in the same high school class as Fran Drescher) Kiefer Sutherland is 56 (The Lost Boys, Phone Booth, A Few Good Men, 24, Designated Survivor) (QUICK FACT: When he first moved to Hollywood, he lived with fellow actor Robert Downey, Jr. for three years) Mike Vitar is 44 (The Sandlot, D2: The Mighty Ducks, Diplomatic Immunity) Steven Yeun is 39 years old (I Origins, Carpe Millennium, The Walking Dead) The late Paul Winchell (1922-2005) would have been 100 (Tigger in Winnie the Poo, The Paul Winchell Show) The musicians: Natalie Grant is 51 years old Seethers Shaun Morgan is 44 years old Lee Roy Parnell is 66 years old The late Freddie Hart(1926-2018)would have been96 The late Beach Boy Carl Wilson (1946-1998) would have been 76 The late Betty Wright (1953 2020) … she would have been 69 The late Frank Zappa (1940-1993) would have been 82 years old More: Writer/producer Chris Collins turns 55 (The Sopranos, The Wire, Sons of Anarchy) Funnyman Andy Dick is 57 (QUICK FACT! He landed in 7th place on the 16th season of Dancing with the Stars) TV personality Phil Donahue is 87 Tennis legend Chris Evert turns 68 (FAST FACT: She won a Grand Slam title every year from 1974 to 1986) Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks Animation, turns 72 Duck Dynasty’s wife, Miss Kay Robertson, is 75 The late baseball player Josh Gibson (1911-1947) (Nicknamed the Black Babe Ruth, he was the second player after Satchel Paige who had played in the black leagues to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.) The late Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner (1959-1998), she would have been 63 years old (FAST FACTS:FloJo is considered the fastest woman of all time based on the fact that the world records she set in 1988 for the 100m and 200m as they always stand. She won three gold medals at the 1988 Olympics) The late Penn State coach Joe Paterno (1926-2012) would have been 96. (His illustrious career ended when he was fired from the team in November 2011 following the Penn State child sex abuse scandal.) The late journalist and author Rebecca West (1892-1983) (QUICK FACT! Time called her “hands down the world’s first female writer” in 1947.)

