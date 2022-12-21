Kiccha Sudeep calls out the man who threw a slipper at actor Darshan

Kiccha Sudeep shared this image. (courtesy: Kicchasudeep)

New Delhi:

Actor Kiccha Sudeep, who has always spoken his thoughts loud and clear on social media, has done so once again. The actor called out a mob man for recently attacking actor Darshan with a slipper. The actor also suggested in his tweet that the man who attacked Darshan at the event was likely a fan of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. He shared a lengthy statement accompanied by a tweet that read, “Rebellion isn’t always an answer.” Calling the video “disturbing”, the actor began with these words: “Our land, our language and our culture are synonymous with love and respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has many ways to be resolved. the individual deserves to be treated with dignity, and any problem can be resolved in a pleasant and calm manner.”

The 49-year-old actor pointed out that this kind of behavior raises a multitude of questions. “The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the main lady of the film standing there as well who were just part of the event and had nothing to do with it. with the rage that reigned at the time. Publicly humiliating them raises questions as to whether we Kannadigas are known for such unwarranted reactions. Is this kind of outburst even an option?” he added.

Kiccha Sudeep also addressed the rivalry between Darshan fans and those of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. “Regarding Darshan, I agree that there may have been a not so pleasant situation between him and the fans of Puneeth. But is that the reaction that Puneeth himself would have? appreciated and supported?An answer to that is probably something every one of his beloved fans knows.One stupid act by an individual in the crowd shouldn’t damage the whole system called love, dignity and respect for which fans of Puneeth are known,” read an excerpt from his statement.

Kiccha Sudeep said that despite his differences with Darshan, he cannot ignore the actor’s contribution to Kannada cinema. Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan, who were rumored to have been rivals for the longest time, ended reports on their tiff when Sudeep complimented Darshan on his 2013 film Boul Boul. Kiccha Sudeep added, “Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us won’t stop me from talking about how I really feel. He surely didn’t deserve this kind of treatment and it bothered me too. .”

“The industry of Kannada and the people of our country are known for good reasons that Kannada and Karnataka are respected in all states. We should not spread this kind of message. To rebel like that is not a response or reaction to a situation.” Vikrant Rona star added in her statement.

Explain what led him to write the note in the first place, the actor said he “was close” to both Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar. “I understand that there will be differences between actors, fans etc. and I’m no one to step in and talk about that. But I’m also someone who was close to both Darshan and Puneeth and who kept the position I held in their lives, I took that freedom to express my feelings.”

The actor signed the statement with these words: “Forgive me if I spoke more than I should have. After traveling 27 years in this brotherhood, I realized one thing for sure. Nothing or no one is forever. Let’s spread love, and respect and get the same back from everyone. It’s the only way to win anyone and any situation.

Read Kiccha Sudeep’s statement here:

Rebellion is not always an answer.

pic.twitter.com/fbwANDdgP0 Kiccha Sudeep (@KicchaSudeep) December 20, 2022

This is the video Kiccha Sudeep was referring to in his tweet.

Darshan is busy promoting his movie Kranti, also featuring Rachita Ram, Ravichandran and Sumalatha. It is expected to hit screens in January next year. Puneeth Rajkumar died last year aged 46.