As Trevor Noah leaves ‘The Daily Show,’ Jewish guests line up





JTA — As The Daily Show contemplates a future without host Trevor Noah, at least three Jewish comedians are waiting to take his place, at least temporarily. Al Franken, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler are among the long guest list Comedy Central has lined up to keep the fort going in 2023 following the Dec. 8 departure of Noah, who took over the show in 2015 after the Jewish host longtime Jon Stewart called it quits. Noah, raised in South Africa, had a bar mitzvah himself and was raised by a single mother who converted to Judaism. The Jewish hosts won’t be the first to step out in the new year, that honor goes to former Saturday Night Light cast member Leslie Jones. But the Jewish comedians waiting in the wings are no strangers to political humor. Franken had a long career on SNL and a brief stint as a progressive talk radio host before becoming a U.S. Senator in 2009. Silverman, in addition to her own time on SNL, hosted a Hulu talk show, I Love You, America, from 2017 to 2019. Handler, whose father was Jewish and had a bat mitzvah, hosted several talk shows on E! in addition to numerous other books and stand-up appearances. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By signing up, you agree to the terms Franken’s announcement as a guest host was particularly notable as he only recently decided to re-enter the comedy world after reluctantly leaving the Senate in 2018 following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Trevor Noah, then host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” speaks at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Silverman, meanwhile, has been an active presence on the internet in recent years through her podcast and social media accounts and helped popularize the controversial term Jewface to describe non-Jewish actors playing Jewish roles. Handler has courted controversy several times throughout his career, including favorably sharing a video of anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan at the height of Black Lives Matter protests before later apologizing. While plans for a permanent Noah replacement remain up in the air, the show likely won’t announce one until at least the second half of 2023, according to reports. There is a chance that producers could tap into the current well of (non-Jewish) correspondents rather than its rotating hosts. Other guest hosts who will take turns hosting the show include Hasan Minhaj, Wanda Sykes, John Leguizamo and Marlon Wayans. Late-night television currently lacks Jewish hosts, with the strongest Jewish ties coming from NBC’s Seth Meyers (whose wife is Jewish) and HBO’s Bill Maher (whose mother was Jewish, but hid the information from him until he was a teenager; he currently identifies as an atheist). Stewart, meanwhile, now hosts comedy current affairs magazine The Trouble starring Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/as-trevor-noah-exits-the-daily-show-jewish-guest-hosts-lined-up/

