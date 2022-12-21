Entertainment
Salman Khan to Akshaye Khanna, Meet Bollywood’s Most Eligible Singles
Last update: December 21, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
Salman Khan, 56, has been in several relationships, but it seems marriage isn’t what he wants.
Salman has always given a witty response, when asked about his single status or plans to settle down.
Fans are fascinated with Bollywood weddings because of the lavish festivities that often last for days, followed by a star-studded reception. Over the past couple of years, a slew of celebrities have gotten married. But there are Btown stars, who are still unmarried. Many of them are over 40, some even close to 50 or older. Let’s take a look at some of these evergreen Bollywood singles:
Salman Khan, 56, has been in several relationships, but it seems marriage isn’t what he wants. Salman has always given a witty response, when asked about his single status or plans to settle down. There have been many rumors about her marriage over the past decade, but none have turned out to be true.
Akshaye Khanna is still single. The 47-year-old has appeared in many hit films and is still active in Bollywood. But when it comes to marriage, this actor seems the least interested. According to reports, Karisma Kapoors’ father wanted her to marry Akshaye; but the actress’ mother, Babita, refused, and the duo’s marriage talks ended there. In one of his interviews, Akshaye said he thought he was not married.
Randeep Hooda, who is 46, has carved out a unique identity for himself in Bollywood. He is a critically acclaimed actor and he chooses his films accordingly. Many rumors related to his romantic relationships have hit the headlines. Her name has also been linked to actresses such as Neetu Chandra and Sushmita Sen; but when it comes to marriage, Randeep says he hasn’t made a decision yet.
Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday this year with a big party. He is a single father of twins. Through surrogacy, he has a son named Yash Johar and a daughter named Roohi Johar. Karan once mentioned that he considers himself lucky that marriage is not in his destiny or his thoughts. He said he was attached to his production company and each of his films was his child. He also says that you just have to be happy, even if they don’t get married.
Sajid Khan is making a lot of headlines these days, and the reason for that is Bigg Boss 16. Sajid is currently a contestant on one of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 where he is making a lot of noise. The 52-year-old director is not married. It’s not that Sajid didn’t want to get married; he was also engaged to actress Gauhar Khan, but that fell through. Sajid’s name was also linked with several actresses, but none of them lasted long.
Read all the latest movie news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/salman-khan-to-akshaye-khanna-meet-the-most-eligible-bachelors-of-bollywood-6663313.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Salman Khan to Akshaye Khanna, Meet Bollywood’s Most Eligible Singles
- Zelensky is heading to the US on his first trip outside Ukraine since the war broke out
- Quest Holiday Sale discounts Bonelab, Iron Man, Resident Evil and more
- Watch: Novak Djokovic shows off moves on the Bollywood track during 2022 World Tennis League
- Ashley Graham stuns in ‘monster dress’ with ‘odious’ amount of duct tape on breasts
- EU to investigate Broadcom’s $61 billion acquisition of VMware
- As Trevor Noah leaves ‘The Daily Show,’ Jewish guests line up
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi and bets big on AI for India
- Brexit has cost the UK economy $33 billion, a study has found.
- Maeve Boston and Sophia Brown were a solid scoring duo for O’Hara – PA Prep Live
- Here’s a unique way to make a holiday fashion statement
- Theater of the absurd – Journal