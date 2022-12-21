Salman Khan to Akshaye Khanna, Meet Bollywood’s Most Eligible Singles

Fans are fascinated with Bollywood weddings because of the lavish festivities that often last for days, followed by a star-studded reception. Over the past couple of years, a slew of celebrities have gotten married. But there are Btown stars, who are still unmarried. Many of them are over 40, some even close to 50 or older. Let’s take a look at some of these evergreen Bollywood singles:

Salman Khan, 56, has been in several relationships, but it seems marriage isn’t what he wants. Salman has always given a witty response, when asked about his single status or plans to settle down. There have been many rumors about her marriage over the past decade, but none have turned out to be true.

Akshaye Khanna is still single. The 47-year-old has appeared in many hit films and is still active in Bollywood. But when it comes to marriage, this actor seems the least interested. According to reports, Karisma Kapoors’ father wanted her to marry Akshaye; but the actress’ mother, Babita, refused, and the duo’s marriage talks ended there. In one of his interviews, Akshaye said he thought he was not married.

Randeep Hooda, who is 46, has carved out a unique identity for himself in Bollywood. He is a critically acclaimed actor and he chooses his films accordingly. Many rumors related to his romantic relationships have hit the headlines. Her name has also been linked to actresses such as Neetu Chandra and Sushmita Sen; but when it comes to marriage, Randeep says he hasn’t made a decision yet.

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday this year with a big party. He is a single father of twins. Through surrogacy, he has a son named Yash Johar and a daughter named Roohi Johar. Karan once mentioned that he considers himself lucky that marriage is not in his destiny or his thoughts. He said he was attached to his production company and each of his films was his child. He also says that you just have to be happy, even if they don’t get married.

Sajid Khan is making a lot of headlines these days, and the reason for that is Bigg Boss 16. Sajid is currently a contestant on one of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 where he is making a lot of noise. The 52-year-old director is not married. It’s not that Sajid didn’t want to get married; he was also engaged to actress Gauhar Khan, but that fell through. Sajid’s name was also linked with several actresses, but none of them lasted long.

