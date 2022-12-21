5 easy hairstyles inspired by Bollywood celebrities to try for Christmas





Christmas is fast approaching and the festivities are accompanied by a multitude of parties. You could be the host or be the life of a party, but in neither case will we allow you to look stylish while you’re at it. Of course, what you wear is important to the celebration, but no one ever said that a bad hair day is the prerequisite for a very lit party. So, while you pick and choose your perfect Christmas OOTD, let us help you choose the season’s trendiest hairstyles to ring in the festive dress-up. From Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday, here are our favorite celebrity-inspired hairstyles to try this festive season. 5 celeb-inspired party hairstyle ideas 1. Classic bun Sonam Kapoor’s fashion and beauty sensibilities are phenomenal. For the recently held 2022 Red Sea Film Festival, Sonam chose a stunning red dress for the occasion, but it was her chic hairstyle that caught our attention. Without going overboard, we loved how Sonam chose a bun over anything else. What’s so special about this bun? The bun is tied in a top knot and as a precision bow due to the season’s gift giving traditions. Does it get any more festive than that? Maybe not. Also Read: Beauty Tips On How To Do Makeup With Gold Glitter Makeup For Christmas 2022 2. Sleek Back Hairstyle Sometimes minimal chic hairstyles just do the trick that nothing else can. Do you remember Ananya Panday’s stylish hairstyle when she was in New York? Allow us to remind you. Ananya Panday was seen in New York for the launch of Swarovski’s new collection and while some were focusing on her cut-out jumpsuit, we were busy getting our hair ready to look as sleek and straight as the center. 3. A Messy Ponytail The reason a ponytail is so popular is because of its versatile nature. It goes well with everything and requires little to no time trying to perfect it. It’s a classic for all the right reasons and Alia Bhatt shows us how her ponytail perfectly complements her outfit. Give your hair some volume at the top and soft waves or curls at the bottom for added depth and we bet your hair on fleek will be a talking point at any party. Also Read: From Sparkling Makeup to Sparkling Heels, Complete Your Christmas Shopping at These Trendy Spots 4. Soft curly hair Soft curls are a versatile hairstyle for all hair lengths, whether short or long. It’s effortless style at its best and always gives full marks to the overall look. Shilpa Shetty’s cascading brown locks are the perfect example of how the holiday season can lift your spirits, but also put you at the top of the charts. 5. Messy bun A distant cousin of the messy ponytail, the messy bun is a favorite for the little effort it takes to create maximum impact. When styled right, the messy can look super chic and definitely different from the bun you wake up with every morning. If Alaya Furniturewalla can style it for various red carpet events, we don’t see what’s stopping you from choosing the messy bun this festive season. So which of these did you like? Let us know in the comments section. Read also : Get festive with these 7 best manicure ideas for the holidays Featured Video of the Day Ananya Panday on the favorite jewelry without which she does not leave the house

