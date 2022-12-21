Entertainment
Coming out of the back alleys of chawl, Govinda became Bollywood’s number 1 hero
Happy Birthday Govinda: Govinda was the most popular actor of the 80s. He had signed 70 films simultaneously after the first film. Govinda’s fame was such that he worked in 5 films a day.
Govinda Anniversary Special: Through the narrow streets and chawls of Mumbai Govinda Became a Bollywood superstar overnight. Govinda never thought that one day he would rule Bollywood. Movie Govinda ‘Love 86’ Debut as an actor. The movie was a super hit and everyone was impressed with Govinda’s acting. Govinda’s entry caused a stir. After giving the first successful film, Govinda had signed 70 films simultaneously. He was shooting 5 movies simultaneously a day.
Khan’s chair was shaken by Govinda’s entrance
Govinda was born on December 21, 1963. Govinda turns 59 today. Govinda, who spent his childhood in poverty, entered Bollywood and made a special identity for himself. For almost 2 decades Govinda’s play has continued in Bollywood in such a way that major stars started sweating after hearing Govinda’s name. With the entry of Govinda, such talks began to occur that he will leave the Three Khans. Govinda saw such stardom that almost no actor has seen.
used to shoot 5 movies in one day
Govinda said at that time I was unconscious day and night. I just used to run from set to set for shoots. Used to shoot 5-5 movies per day. However, some films had to be scrapped due to lack of time. At the same time, some films have been closed for lack of being able to give dates. Govinda became Bollywood’s number 1 hero in no time. Although Govinda faced a lot of difficulties in her childhood.
Govinda’s childhood spent in the financial crisis
Govinda had said in an interview that when he used to go to the store to get a ration for home, the shopkeeper used to make him stand outside for hours because he had no food. money for the ration. Govinda’s father, Arun Ahuja, was a well-known actor in the 50s and her mother Nirmala Devi was also a well-known singer and actress, but a film flop by her father landed her in a bad phase of financial crisis. Around this time, Govinda’s father also had to sell the house after which Govinda’s family started living in Virar Chawl.
