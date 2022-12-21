Ranveer Goes Naked To Boycott Bollywood 6 Biggest Bollywood Controversies Of 2022 That Sparked Frenzy





Publication date: December 21, 2022 Author: Aditi Srivastava Bollywood Controversies: The year 2022 has been so full of Bollywood fueled internet frenzy. Whether it’s the Boycott Bollywood trend, South Indian films taking over, Ranveer’s extraordinary masala factor, the return of Karan Johar’s controversial Koffee or, of course, how to forget the infamous Gutka controversy. So we end 2022 with all the biggest controversies of 2022 that have spared no effort to make social media and especially Twitter a battleground. Well, BGMI is banned, so someone has to create another battlefield, right? 6 Biggest Bollywood Controversies of 2022 That Invited Frenzy As 2022 draws to a close, we thought it would be fun to revisit some of the most talked about topics of the year. The boycott trend that pushed Bollywood to rock bottom 2022 will never be over without talking about the Boycott Bollywood brigade on social media which resulted in the commercial loss of many Bollywood biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Raksha Bandhan etc. Aamir Khan’s request for people to support his film only made the already troubling box office situation for Hindi films worse. When the movie was called a box office failure, people realized the seriousness of what at first seemed like a few trolls planting concern about the movie. Arjun Kapoor also made the same mistake while commenting on Boycott Bollywood trend and so we all know what happened to Ek Villain comebacks Ranveer Singh Nude Photo Shoot Well, the second most controversial topic of the year was Ranveer raising some punch in his naked avatar. Well, the photo was for Paper Magazine’s cover photo, which is only to be expected since the publication is known for its bold and vocal choices. But it looked like things hadn’t worked out in favor of Mr Singh, who was brutally harassed by social media users and fans for posing nude and posting it on his social media wall. With that, the social media contention began to explode over why a woman can pose nude but a man can’t. The controversy grew so wild as a fire that the Mumbai police reported the incident under several sections of the Indian penal code, including sections 292 sale of obscene books, 293 sale of obscene objects to young people and 509 words, gestures or acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty. Kashmir Files vs IFFI Row The Kashmir Files is one of the most successful movies of 2022 with the highest IMDB rating. The film which is based on the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit’s exodus from Kashmir has long remained the subject of controversy. During the last International Indian Film Festival in Goa, a screening of The Kashmir Files took place. The film was called “propaganda, dirty” by jury president Nadav Lapid at the IFFI closing ceremony. Following this, it received heavy criticism from many people, including director Vivek Agnihotri. Jacqueline Fernandez and Conman Sukesh From start to finish, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan dancer Jacqueline Feranadez made headlines while constantly being questioned by ED in the case of con man Sukesh Chandrashekhars. Bollywood stars Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez received high-end BMW vehicles and other gifts from defendant Sukesh, according to an earlier ED indictment. What started the controversy and does not take the name to die out. Jacqueline – The controversy over Sukesh is getting murkier! Watch the full video here:https://t.co/z6Yp9O7TZk#jacquelinefernandez #sukeshchandrasekhar #crook #directionofexecution #edcase #fraud case #scam pic.twitter.com/sfyxkkJ6t4 – The Federal (@TheFederal_in) May 1, 2022 Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16 Inviting Sajid Khan to Bigg Boss 16 was probably one of the biggest advertisements Bigg Boss 16 initially received. Sajid Khan, a director suspected of being involved in the #MeToo movement was invited to the show. Sajid was accused of sexual harassment by many women in the entertainment industry in 2018 and following his appearance on the show hosted by Salman Khan, twitter remained split for a long time, even affecting Bigg Boss 16 TRP. Pathan Song Besharam Rank Shahrukh Khan is set to make a comeback in 2023 with his magnum opus Pathan, whose song was released recently. To everyone’s surprise, despite topping the peak views chart, the film became a hot topic of discussion inviting political debate. feelings from the Hindu community because Deepika was wearing a saffron bikini.

