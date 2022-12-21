Smithfield Songwriter Shines at Hollywood Music in Media Awards – Smithfield Times

Smithfield composer shines at Hollywood Music in Media Awards Published at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Christmas-themed piece wins Best Epic/Orchestral Composition

Smithfield composer Stephen Melillo spent the evening of November 16 at a friend’s house for dinner and tried hard to resist the urge to check Facebook to see who had been nominated for the 65e Grammy Awards.

He hoped to see his album, The Gray II-III, a 142-minute collection of instrumental compositions, appear among the nominees. It was long, but I prayed anyway, Melillo said.

After tossing and turning in his bed, he finally collapsed at 1:23 a.m. the next morning and checked his phone.

As expected, The Gray II-III was not nominated, but an unexpected message awaited him from 2021 Grammy winner Dana Vlasse.

I’m at HMMA congratulations my friend you and Cindy won! the read message.

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards, or HMMAs, serve as a red carpet event honoring original music in film, television, video games and other visual media around the world. Among this year’s winners were Lift Me Up, performed by Rihanna for the hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in the Best Feature Song category; Avatar: Way of The Water by Simon Franglen for Best Fantasy Film Score; and Revival of Love Conquers All by Melillo and lyricist Cindy Paulos in the category of Best Epic/Orchestral Genre Composition.

Paulos, a longtime music producer and presenter for radio stations in Hawaii and Arizona, had approached Melillo in 2020 to write music for her album, In the Hands of God. Cover of Love Conquers All is the 10e of 11 songs included on the duo’s second joint album, titled Love Conquers All, When Heaven Merges With Earth.

Melillo didn’t think about getting into the HMMA job, but Paulos did.

The album, which Melillo and Paulos produced on a zero-dollar budget, ended up earning more than nine other nominees, some of whom had access to $300,000 orchestras.

The mix of vocal and instrumental compositions on the album, according to Melillo, is inspired by the Christmas tale and intended for musical or television production.

It follows the timeline of the Magi, who Cindy calls “the Stargazers,” and their journey to meet the newborn Jesus Christ, Melillo said.

It was intended as a sort of demo, Melillo said. Paulos, he said, is moving forward with the possibility of staging the work.

One of the songs on the album, titled Love Conquers All, the Gift, is performed by students from Smithfield High School and Smithfield Middle School. Melillo registered the students in May.

Melillo, a native of Port Chester, New York, attributes his interest in instrumental compositions to his teenage years when he first heard the music of Austrian composer Gustav Mahler.

I listened to a 20 minute extract of his 10e symphony 100 times without stopping. Play, rewind; play, rewind, Melillo said. Years later, I did the math. I had listened for 33.33 hours. His music has had a profound impact on my life.

He began writing his own music in high school, publishing his first composition with Bourne Music Publishers in the early 1990s. By 1992 he had founded his self-publishing entity Stormworks. It now has more than 1,320 works, including four symphonies and 15 film scores, including 12:01 PM, nominated for an Oscar in 1990, and a sequel titled Death to Moby Dick, a Love Story.

Melillo moved to Smithfield in 1994 to work with the Langley Air Force Band, which had commissioned a composition titled David.

Melillo’s most recent compositions include Embracing Sorrow, an album he released on November 26 as a tribute to the Ukrainian Holodomor, a man-made famine engineered by the former Soviet Union under Josef Stalin that killed an estimated 3.5 to 7 million Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933, and La MASS, which puts a Catholic mass to music.