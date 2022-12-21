VIDEO: Weyburn native Trenna Keating moves to Hollywood – DiscoverWeyburn.com





For kids growing up wanting to be an actor, many dream of working in Hollywood, and that dream has come true for Weyburn native Trenna Keating. The Mysterious Benedict Society is now streaming its second season on Disney Plus. Keating starred in numerous episodes of the Emmy-winning series as Dr. Garrison. The series stars Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict who also plays Benedict’s evil twin brother, Mr. Curtain. Keating described Dr. Garrison as something of a sidekick to Mr. Curtain and a sort of mastermind behind the enterprise. I started this show in Vancouver at the start of the pandemic, so it started as a show that was filmed in Canada, and then they took season 2 to Los Angeles, so I had to go, Keating explained . It was exciting to say that my childhood dream somehow came true. Trenna Keating opposite Tony Hale on the Disney+ series, Mysterious Benedict Society Keating’s work clearly speaks for itself, she worked on four or five episodes in the first season. The production team pleased with her performance picked her up for two more episodes in Season 2, certainly no small feat to accomplish. However, his connection with the Disney series production team dates back to some of his early acting days. One of the producers on the show is someone who worked with me on Defiance, actually a couple worked with me on Defiance, so I was thrilled to be asked to come on this show with them, because I love them so much and they always write such great things, great characters, so that was the connection for me to be seen for this show, Keating shared. Trenna Keating as Dr. Garrison in the Disney+ series, Mysterious Benedict Society We asked Keating if we would see Dr. Garrison in Season 3. Hopefully it continues, it’s based on books, they did two seasons, hopefully there will be more to come, Keating shared. While we don’t know if Dr. Garrison will be back for Season 3, Keating continues to make acting waves by starring in a new limited series called Pain Killer, which is set to begin streaming on Netflix in January 2023. The series deals with the origin of the opioid. crisis with Uzo Aduba (Orange is the new black) and Matthew Broderick (Ferris Buellers Day Off and Daybreak). Keating films most of his work in Canada, as many Hollywood productions are filmed in the Great White North. Check out Weyburn can’t wait to continue following her impressive acting career.

