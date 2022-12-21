Dwayne Johnson Breaks Silence On Black Adam’s Future After DC Studios Reunion





Dwayne Johnson gave fans an update on his future as Black Adam after meeting with DC Studios co-head James Gunn. According to Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam will not be part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s first DC Universe chapter. However, Johnson says there’s an opening for the character to return thanks to the multiverse’s vast storytelling opportunities. The Rock broke the news on his social media pages, following a recent chat with Gunn. Her full statement on the matter is below, along with a brief message from Gunn. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, black adam has been dominating the streaming charts for four weeks now, but the film had a disappointing run at the global box office, earning $390 million against a massive production budget. It’s currently the highest-ranking title on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and Fandango’s on-demand streaming service Vudu. Jaume Collet-Serra was working from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, with a cast that also included Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui and Pierce Brosnan. The film marked the big screen debut of Black Adam and the Justice Society of America, one of the most popular superhero teams in the pages of DC Comics. Dwayne Johnson had tried to get black adam for years now, but the movie came out just before a massive DC Universe shake-up at Warner Bros. Discovery, which saw Walter Hamada step down as chairman of DC Films. Hadama is now at Paramount Pictures, overseeing all things horror. Today black adam The news won’t come as a surprise to many, as Gunn recently announced that Henry Cavill is no longer attached to the role of Superman, leading many to believe the DC Universe is in the midst of a reboot. Gunn is currently writing the script for the next Superman movie, which is expected to feature a new actor as a younger version of the DC Comics icon. A recent article by The Hollywood Reporter called Henry Cavill “a pawn in [Johnson]failed attempt to control a piece of DC. The Rock had his own plans for Superman, with the wrestler-turned-actor at one point teasing a showdown between the Man of Steel and his anti-hero Black Adam. Superman was recently seen in the post-credits scene of black adam. Over the weekend, Johnson had to shut down reports that he was not following the black adam and Warner Bros. accounts. Discovery on social media platform Instagram after a number of viral tweets pointing out that the actor is unfollowing both pages. “100% not true. I’ve never followed any account on IG”, Johnson wrote on Twitter. James Gunn and Peter Safran now lead DC’s film, television and animation efforts at Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing together the company’s comic-related assets under one roof. Gunn is said to focus on the creative direction of the DCU while Safran takes care of business and production related things. Shazam! Fury of the gods, the flash, blue beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are currently in various stages of post-production at Warner Bros. Discovery, the four DC Universe films set to hit theaters in 2023. Will characters from these films make appearances in the new DCU? Only Gunn and Safran know that. Stay tuned for the latest news regarding the future of the DC Universe and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://heroichollywood.com/dwayne-johnson-black-adam-future-dc-studios-meeting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos