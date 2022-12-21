‘Christmas Carol’ Production Highlights Entertainment Calendar





The Many Hogans Holiday Art Market will be presented from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event will include more than 70 vendors. Dial 505-592-6666. A live Navajo nursery with drive-thru will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 at the Four Corners Home for Children, 2103 W. Main St. in Farmington. Free with donations and cans accepted. Call 505-325-0255. A Christmas concert will be performed by pianist Sheldon Pickering at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 at the RiverStone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington. Free, but donations will be accepted for New Beginnings. Call 505-327-0363. Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at The Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-2457. DJ Kaztro performs at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. To free. Dial 505-436-2657. A Christmas Carol will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 at 505-599-1148 or fmtn.org/shows. A Christmas Karaoke Sleepover will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23 at the Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Dial 505-278-8568. Bryon Ramone’s band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, December 23 at Dinos Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. To free. Dial 505-632-5132. Isodoro’s gang performs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Dial 505-566-1205. DJ Loko performs at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Dial 505-566-1205. The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 27 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free for experienced and novice bird watchers. To free. Dial 505-599-1422. Line dance lessons are offered at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free. Trivia night will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27 at Clancy’s Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Call St. 505-325-8176. morning story time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st Street in Bloomfield. To free. Dial 505-632-8315. A Brown Bag Birding session will take place at noon on Wednesday, December 28 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to observe wildlife. To free. Dial 505-599-1422. sing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Dial 505-278-8568. Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Street in Farmington. To free. Dial 505-325-8176. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or[email protected].Support local journalism with a digital subscription:http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

