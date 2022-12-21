Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Way of Water Leaves Big Bollywood Movies of 2022 Behind





Image source: TWITTER/SCARLETWITUSSY Photo of the Sullys from Avatar 2 (Avatar The Way of Water) Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: In the post-pandemic era where Bollywood movies have met bitter box office fates, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Waterway is soaring. The Hollywood blockbuster left behind several Bollywood films going through their lifetime business in less than five days. In India, Avatar 2 is about to cross Rs 200 Cr in the next few days. Avatar The Waterway Box Office Report India After raking in over Rs 18 crore on its first Monday, Avatar 2 also managed to keep the momentum going on Tuesday. The film reportedly collected nearly Rs 14-16 crore on its second weekday. The film is expected to smash over Rs 200 Cr by the end of the first week and the numbers are expected to rise further over the weekend. The film’s five-day box office collection is better than most Bollywood films released in 2022. While Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu reportedly earned Rs 71.87 cr, SaifAli Khan’s Hrithik Roshan and Vikram Vedha reportedly hit more than Rs 78 crore. Similarly, the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha of Kareena Kapoor amounted to Rs 58 Cr Shamshera only earned Rs 42 Cr. If Avatar 2 continues at the same pace, it will soon cross Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 lifetime activity. About Avatar 2 “Avatar” followed paraplegic sailor Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion of the Na’vi, the 10-foot-tall, blue-skinned intelligent humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also starred Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron’s second film after “Titanic” to raise over $2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time. Its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which hit theaters Friday, has Worthington’s Sully and Saldana’s Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their families together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast expanses of Pandora, eventually fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with the surrounding oceans. “Avatar: The Way of the Water” also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, plus newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis. Don’t miss these: Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor turn heads as they pose together at Archies wrap party, see pics inside Tamannaah Bhatia is a hot mess in a saree, see her sizzling looks | Birthday special 6 quirky Govinda outfits that live in our minds without rent | Birthday special Latest Hollywood News

