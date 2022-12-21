Take a look at Big Bollywood releases in 2023





2023 will be a year full of hit movies from ‘Pathan’, ‘Jawan’ to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ The year 2022 has been a game-changer for the Bollywood film industry with some blockbuster movies like Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, Gangubai Kathiwadi and RRR. Next year will be even better as it will see the release of big budget movies made up of the A-lister actors of Hindi cinema. Here is a list of the films that will set the box office on fire in 2023: Pathane: Shah Rukh Khan aka the King of Bollywood will make a comeback after four years on the big screen with a movie Pathane. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Pathane is directed by Siddharth Aanand and supported by Yash Raj Films. The spy thriller is set to be released on January 25. Someone’s brother, someone’s life: The action-packed movie starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh in the lead roles is set to release on Eid Day 2023. Khan looks extremely dapper in the movie with the long hair. The film is directed by Farhad Samji. Javan: SRK has another movie coming in 2023 by the name Jawan which will mark his first collaboration with director Atlee. Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist in the film. The Atlees film features Nayanthara in the female lead role. The fun movie Jawan will be released on June 2 in multiple languages ​​like: Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar: Luv Ranjan’s directorial film TJMM; starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is set to hit theaters in conjunction with Holi on March 8. The filmwill also mark Ranbir and Shradd’s first on-screen collaboration. Rocky and Rani’s First Story: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, after Gully Boy, are once again preparing to entertain people with their fantastic on-screen chemistry with the film Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johars’ film also features versatile actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. Ranveer and Alia’s starring film hits theaters on April 28. To soak: It looks like 2023 will be a great year for Shah Rukh Khan as he has three movies coming in 2023. To soak is Khan’s third film to be released next year. SRK will collaborate for the first time with one of the popular directors of the Bollywood industry Rajkumar Hirani. Tapsee Pannu will play the lead actress in the directorial film Hiranis. Tiger 3: Salman Khans reaches the franchise Tiger will have another episode next year featuring Khan alongside Katrina Kaif. The action artist is backed by Yash Raj Films and set to release Diwali 2023, reports India today.

