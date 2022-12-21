Entertainment
How Bollywood delivers powerful messages with humor and haunting-Entertainment News, Firstpost
There is a scene in the 2018 film Street where a female ghost figure is resurrected near the entrance to the quaint little village. O Stree Raksha Karna said a man, bowing to her respectfully. The message of the film is actually delivered respect for women. The makers of the film overturn the popular narrative that women should not venture out after dark and that they need the protection of a man and are not safe alone.
Fear of the demoness, the men ask their wives not to leave them alone at night. They put on saris to protect themselves. In the film directed by Amar Kaushik, a wide-eyed Pankaj Tripathi explains how different Stree was from the men and instead asked permission before taking the men away from the village. We are told that the village never respected her and she is back to get revenge that she only wants love and respect.
Street was perhaps the first horror-comedy to sensitively tackle the subject of a female ghost. Later Movie 2020 Bulbul, produced by actor Anushka Sharma, would also continue to weave a hard-hitting story behind the female ghost, but with a serious and intense approach. Like the short story of Charlotte Perkins Gilmans yellow wallpaperBulbbul tells the story of how the woman became a ghost how the constant internal suppression of her desires and the external suppression of her family drives her to madness and the desire for revenge how the woman becomes a chudail.
Starring in Janhvi Kapoor Roohi, directed by Hardik Mehta, a distraught Roohi calls upon the ghost woman, who possessed her, her strength and rides with pride, after getting married. The film’s ghost woman was unable to marry while alive and was back to find her suitor. However, when actor Rajkummar Rao offers to save Kapoor, she refuses during the climax, stating that she could fight her battles alone! The film was a brutal response to the old damsel in distress” and “Prince Charming to the rescue adage”. The following year, several cases of monogamy, where a certain number of women got married, will arise from different parts of the country.
What are the movies like Street, Roohi and Bulbul do is to restore the ghost woman’s voice and tell her story.
Among the list of horror comedies that have a strong message, Bhediya also makes an appearance. The recently released film, which was also directed by Amar Kaushik, did its job well without being preachy. From the ridicule of the Northeastern accent to the message of preserving nature and not interfering with the processes of nature, the film was on par with its predecessors Stree and Roohi. It then tells the story of the Protector of the Forests, a shape-shifting werewolf who protects the sacred forests of Arunachal Pradesh. Producer Dinesh Vijan and Kaushik once again surprise audiences with their use of visual effects and a captivating storyline.
Producer of the hit horror-comedy series Dinesh Vijan set the benchmark for the genre. With Stree 2 currently in production, Vijan will add another marvel to his horror-comedy universe. Each time, he chooses to choose a pressing issue and educates his audience as effectively as he gives them a dose of humor and haunts them at the same time.
We have clearly moved away from the days of the stereotype chudail a demoness with a vengeance on her mind, long fingernails, either portrayed too ugly or too beautiful and with her characteristic crooked feet. Indian cinema no longer immerses itself in aimless horror comedies even if these sporadic releases lately have wanted to entertain without delivering a message.
There was a time in the Indian film industry when the horror genre had few offerings. Ram Gopal Varmas Darna Zaroori Hai, Bhoot, Raat, Ramsay Brothers Veranadid little to attract audiences, even though they were the only horror offerings of their time and therefore remain very popular.
The horror genre hasn’t been tackled as successfully in Bollywood as it has been in Hollywood. However, as the times demand fresh and newer content across verticals, one can hope for better and bigger stories.
Mehrotra Road writes about cinema and its business.
