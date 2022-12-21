OTT changed Bollywood, made it more inclusive, says ex-Miss India Earth Hasleen Kaur





Former Miss India Earth, entrepreneur and Bollywood actress, Hasleen Kaur, in an exclusive chat with BusinessToday, revealed that the entertainment industry has changed a lot today, thanks to OTT. The former contest winner said she sees the OTT platform as a boom in role and character diversity. “The quintessential part where an actress had to look a certain way is gone,” Hasleen said. Speaking about the film industry’s inclusivity towards, especially actresses, the actor said the roles now being created are more realistic than they were before. According to her, the best part of the rise of diversity in the Indian film industry is that audiences have not only embraced it, but are actually demanding more diversity and inclusiveness. “Audiences want to see real people today, not someone you aspire to be. That’s exactly what the entertainment and fashion industry should be. People should be able to relate to the characters. No one is now interested in a fantasy world with perfect bodies and skin tones,” Kaur said. She explained how even the fashion industry is changing and overcoming gender, color and body barriers. Hailing from the fashion industry, Kaur pointed out, “The fashion industry paves the way for models of all shapes and sizes. There is no gender disparity. The market is open to models of every kind.” “There is no gender disparity. A lot of fluid brands have come in,” she said, adding that models are now wearing whatever they feel good in. Netflix’s “Cat” series Hasleen Kaur got her big Bollywood push via OTT. His latest project, the web series CAT, has been released on Netflix and has achieved excellent ratings so far. In the 8 episode show, Hasleen Kaur stars as a Punjabi cop who is strong and fearless. Talking about how she prepared for the role of “Babita,” Kaur said, “I did my homework. I rehearsed all my scenes and dialogue.” CAT premiered on Netlfix on December 9th and all episodes can now be streamed. The cast list also includes Randeep Hooda, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar. The crime thriller is about the hinterland of Punjab and follows the story of an innocent man, who becomes embroiled in a deep drug-trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers. The show is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment. Also read: Indian media and entertainment sector, massive market for AWS Also read: TV, OTT and theaters will co-exist, without threatening each other, says Manish Kalra, ZEE5’s top executive

