Katrina is the face of Bollywood on the global platform, like Hema Malini: Vicky Kaushal | Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal has said that his actress-wife Katrina Kaif is one of the few faces who represent Bollywood on the international platform just like Hema Malini earlier. Vicky also said that Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan represent the Hindi film industry on the global platform. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Reveals What He Admires Most About His Wife Katrina Kaif)
I always say that an industry is known by a few faces. With her work, Katrina has become one of those faces, along with Amitabh Bachchan. who represent the industry on the international platform. Hema Malini was one such face, Vicky told the Navbharat Times.
He added, Katrina has achieved this status and I believe it is not easy to achieve this. I believe that whatever she did and achieved, she did it all by herself. I respect her a lot for that, and I have a long way to go before I get to that. I think it’s good that we respect each other and also have a lot to learn from each other.
Vicky’s recent outing Govinda Naam Mera was released online on Disney+ Hotstar last week. The film also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The comedy thriller is directed by Shashank Khaitan and received mixed to bad reviews.
Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur is Vicky’s next ambitious film which will also star Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Based on the real-life story of Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, the film will be released on December 1, 2023.
Vicky also has Anand Tiwari’s upcoming one which will hit theaters on July 28, 2023. The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. He also has Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film in the lineup which stars Sara Ali Khan with him.
Meanwhile, Katrina was recently seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by, the film received a good response and also received critical acclaim. Then she has Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 – the third film in their hit Tiger spy thriller franchise. She also has Vijay Sethupathi-star Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/katrina-kaif-is-bollywood-s-face-on-global-platform-like-hema-malini-was-says-vicky-kaushal-101671595796709.html
