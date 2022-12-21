Damien Chazelle ups ante on electrifying excess hollywood epic Babylon

In the Bible, Babylon is ground zero for sin, whether sexual, chemical or moral. It’s a place where just about anything happens, and the more bawdy the better. By creating his own Babylon, Oscar-winning Damien Chazelle tries to improve the Old Testament by amping up the sex, drugs and badness to 11 by telling the gritty story of how Hollywood literally found its voice.

The result is electrifying, a spectacle on an outsized scale from that other great master of biblical epic, Cecil B. DeMille. But Chazelles Babylone is also maddening and, worst of all, jejunal, often reduced to septic tank humor and exaggerated slapstick. Its taste and tone are equally divergent, offending one moment, upsetting the next. What’s seriously missing is any kind of arc or purpose. Worse, a point. It’s pretty much the same problem I had with Tarantinos, very similar to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

And wouldn’t you know it? Babylon feature film which films two megawatt stars, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Their presence gives an essential atmosphere to the company. We spy Robbies, often drunken starlet Nellie LaRoy, in a packed theater, reacting with glee to seeing herself on screen for the first time. It’s almost a replica of Sharon Tate’s experience in Once Upon a Time. But both films also share an undeniable love for cinema and its ability to make or break you, depending on the whims of the audience.

Chazelle (“La La Land”) presents both sides of the coin through Nellie (think Clara Bow) and Pitts Jack Conrad, a thinly veiled version of Douglas Fairbanks, the idol king of Silent Eras matinees. We meet them in 1926, when magic and mayhem walked hand-in-hand on every bustling backlot on the arid outskirts of Los Angeles. The cast and crew, many of whom were nursing hangovers, worked all day in the scorching sun before embarking on another all-nighter of excessive sex, drugs and alcohol at one of the multiple mansions populating the Hollywood Hills.

Aided by his longtime cinematographer, Linus Sandgren, Chazelles’ camera sweeps us over one of these bacchanalia, allowing for a bird’s-eye view of the world’s biggest orgy, played by a tiny person bouncing from top to bottom on an ejaculating pogo stick. It’s literally a cast of thousands, crammed side by side in a cavern of depravity as a rousing jazz band delivers a fitting soundtrack (superbly composed by Chazelle regular Justin Hurwitz) for a night of sex, sniffling and giggling. It is such a decadent sight that the inhabitants of present-day Babylon might blush.

It’s as if Chazelle felt compelled to respond to critics who said his last film, First Man, was too buttoned up and too heavy. I’ll show you, he proclaims, and immediately goes to the other extreme. The opening alone lasts nearly 30 of the movies bloated at 188 minutes. And that’s just the pre-title sequence! But if you bide your time, and this movie does indeed require Job-like patience, you WILL be rewarded. It’s just that Chazelle takes so long to get there. Its almost an hour before was allowed to settle into the oft-told story of the corruption and anesthesia of a troubled rising star and the agony of a prideful actor clumsily navigating his steep decline.

Pitt and Robbie handle their missions well enough to distract from their one-dimensional characters. Pitt is particularly good at depicting Jack’s precipitous fall, a plunge accelerated by his inability to switch from “silencers” to “talkies”. Unlike his on-screen persona, Jack simply doesn’t have the courage to accept his fate. Robbies Nellie is the complete opposite, so strong and overconfident that she struggles to keep pace with her lofty ambitions.

The two characters are however secondary to Diego Calva. In a star turn, he represents the moral center of the movies as Manny Torres, a Spanish immigrant (everyone assumes he’s from Mexico) fully invested in the mythic magic of the industry. Fate not only grants Manny his wish to be a part of it, but it also takes him to incredible heights. But those joys are tempered by his love for the train wreck that is Robbies Nellie. Like a true Hollywood hero, he is always there to save her from peril. But will she really be his?

Calva, a prototype of a young Antonio Banderas, is excellent at conveying Mannys’ often futile optimism, a trait exemplified by the pressure to persuade his biggest star, trumpeter extraordinaire Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo), to darken his black skin to match the complexion of his bandmates. It’s one of the film’s finest moments, topped only by a gorgeous scene in which a Hedda Hopper-esque gossip columnist, in Jean Smarts Elinor St. John, sternly, but compassionately, explains to Pitts Jack that even if his time is up, he’ll live forever on film, loved by people who will have taken their first breath long after he’s taken his last.

Yet that is part of the problem with Babylon. It’s memorable for its handful of large, fully realized scenes interspersed with what appear to be strips of bric-a-brac best left on the cutting room floor. For example, a painfully extended track in which the production team, still adjusting to “talkies”, struggles to perfect the sound over several takes of a scene involving Nellie. This effort continues for more than five minutes, amplified by a creeping overemotion that reaches the breaking point. It’s as if Chazelle had given carte blanche to his actors, and they got off wrong.

Instead of enhancing the realism, it only underscores the unevenness of a film that shifts from comedy to drama with all the subtlety of the snarling elephant through that opening orgy scene. This only adds to an air of underperformance surrounding its massive cast. You notice Eric Roberts as Nellies’ exploitative father, Tobey Maguire as an angry mobster escorting Manny through the alligator-infested pits of hell, and Max Minghella as real-life prodigy Irving Thalberg. But that’s all you notice.

In the end, it seems rather meaningless. A colossal waste of time and resources. But just hours after watching it, Babylon begins to haunt you, speeding up a second viewing. In doing so, the flaws remain, but the story acquires more resonance. The performances seem more dynamic and the energy more pronounced. Yet it remains difficult to reach any meaning beyond the adage that to make it in pictures you have to sell a piece of your soul. A lesser affair is necessary to witness it. Sometimes you wonder if it should have been called Babble On. He certainly does. And although it is not a mortal sin, beware of the urge to repent.

‘Babylon’

Rating: R for graphic nudity, drug use, bloody violence, pervasive language, strong and rude sexual content

Discard: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Tobey Maguire, Eric Roberts and Max Minghella

Writer-director: Damien Chazelle

Duration: 188 minutes

Where: In theaters December 23

Grade: B-