Jury finds producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of Hollywood rape – Celebrities





Disgraced American movie titan Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of raping and sexually assaulting a woman a decade ago, in what prosecutors said was part of his reign of terror over young actresses budding in Hollywood. The 70 year old man pulp Fiction producer, who was once one of the most powerful men in the film industry, faces up to 24 years in prison, in addition to a sentence he is already serving for sex crimes in New York. His victim in the Los Angeles case said she hoped he would never see the outside of a jail cell in his lifetime. Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get it back, the woman, identified at trial as Jane Doe #1, said in a statement. A week-long trial heard graphic descriptions of encounters between the once-powerful producer and women trying to make their way in the film world. Prosecutors have painted a portrait of a predatory ogre who for years used his physical size and professional prowess to rape and abuse women with impunity. His victims were terrorized and feared for their careers if they reported a man who towered over Tinseltown, prosecutors said. </script> <!-- responsive amp ( exbulletin) --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7526957001240989" data-ad-slot="4153454810" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> <p>That all changed in 2017 with the publication of explosive allegations against him, ushering in the #MeToo movement and opening the floodgates for women to speak out against workplace sexual violence. Dozens of women have since claimed to have been victimized by Weinstein.</p> <p>His convictions in New York, which earned him a 23-year prison sentence, were followed by charges in Los Angeles, ultimately involving four women.</p><div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-7526957001240989" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-format="autorelaxed" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7526957001240989" data-ad-slot="9649345100"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> <p>On Monday, after two weeks of deliberation, a jury found him guilty of three of seven counts he faced, all related to Jane Doe #1 in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013. eight men and four women on the panel acquitted him of a forcible sexual assault charge involving another woman.</p> <p>They have not reached a verdict on charges relating to the alleged assaults of two other women, one of whom has been identified by her attorneys as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on those counts.</p> <p>Weinstein faces up to 18 years in prison for the counts on which he was convicted, but aggravating factors could increase that sentence to 24 years. Lawyers will be back in court on Tuesday for sentencing arguments.</p> <h2><a id="despicable-behaviour" href="#despicable-behaviour" class="heading-permalink" aria-hidden="true" title="Permalink"/><strong>despicable behavior</strong></h2> <figure class="media sm:w-1/2 w-full media--left media--uneven media--stretch"> <p> <iframe class="nk-iframe" onload="setInterval(()=>{try{this.style.height=this.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight+’px’;}catch{}}, 100)” width=”100%” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” style=” height:400px;position:relative” src=”https://images.dawn.com/news/card/1184556″ sandbox=”allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-popups allow-modals allow-forms”> Siebel Newsom welcomed the verdicts. Harvey Weinstein could never rape another woman, she said. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars in his place. Harvey Weinstein is a serial predator and what he did was rape. Siebel Newsom said that throughout the trial, Weinstein’s attorneys used tactics of sexism, misogyny and intimidation to intimidate, belittle and ridicule us, the survivors. This lawsuit was a stark reminder that we, as a society, have work to do. The Oscar-winning producer had denied all charges, with his attorney seeking to paint the accusers either as liars who had never had sex with his client or as women who willingly lay on the casting couch, swapping the sex against a head start in the competitive world. the cinema. Originally published in Dawn, December 21, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1727515/jury-finds-producer-harvey-weinstein-guilty-of-hollywood-rape The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos