Bill Nighy on the effect his outstanding performance in life has on moviegoers

For years, Bill Nighy has been that familiar face of the silver screen, known for often being a larger-than-life character actor. Over the years, however, Nighy, 73, and his career have evolved with his memorable presence in some of the most admired films of the 21st century, from the fan favorite of 2003 love in fact to now his most recent project Life of Sony Pictures Classicswhich hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 23 before expanding to other cities.

Life isn’t just any new starring role for Nighy. His on-screen performance as Mr. Williams is emotionally compelling, playing an ordinary man reduced by years to an oppressive office routine, who decides late in life to make an effort to turn his rather dull existence into something of helpfulness and compassion for others. .

Nighy has already received Best Actor nominations from the golden globesthe Critics Choice Movie Award and the British Independent Film Award. I sat down with this longtime actor on December 6 and first asked him about his main character and the Lifes adapted screenplay that ultimately intrigued him to want to join this film.

Well, that’s obviously a great part and it’s a little different from stuff I’ve done recently, Nighy tells me. Or rather, things that people know me for, if they know me for anything. It’s a wonderful role. I’m of an age where the contemplation of death is – I’m no stranger to that. Also, I grew up as a child, I was there – I was [a boy] in the 1950s and grew up in that atmosphere of post-war Britain and post-war London, which had just gone through six unbearably grueling and tragic years. Most of the city was devastated and you never knew who would wake up dead the next morning. Everyone suffered from trauma and I was interested in this kind of what is called Anglicism for which I’m sure you have characters like that all over the world, but we became famous for it. From an acting point of view, it’s fascinating.

Bill Nighy in the movie “Live” Sony Pictures Classics

With LifeWith the overall theme being centered around not wasting your life and actively striving to make your days count right now, I wondered, beyond the entertainment value of the movies, what Nighy hope the audience will retain the most after watching Life on the big screen.

Well, obviously I’m thinking procrastination, Nighy continues. You know you’re in a hit [film] when you get calls and texts from people you haven’t heard from in 20 years and they all say the same thing i.e. i walked out of the cinema and felt inspired. A man told me last night, I haven’t been the same person since I saw your film. He said, I want to make the most of everything. That’s the kind of effect – the film is a mechanism for that.

Nighy and I then had a playful chat about her recent 73rd birthday on December 12. Having just entered a new year of life, I asked Nighy where he would say his priorities are today with acting and if that mindset is any different than it used to be. even ten years ago.

He responds quickly, it’s different. In the spirit of this film, I tried to become more proactive. I try to find material that rather than sitting around waiting for the phone to ring – you know, I’m old hat. I’ve been here a long time. Traditionally what people of my generation, British actors of my generation, wait for the phone to ring. You wait for someone else to trigger the project, so I try to be proactive and trigger things myself. We live in extreme times and I don’t think I’m wrong. I want to do things that help. Were faced with a lot of people who gave up on the truth for self-promotion purposes of one sort or another. It’s a real crisis and I want to do my part. I don’t imagine that I’m going to change the world, but I’m not going to do anything either. I think I’m more able to get out of my own way and think about the job, rather than my position or how it presents the important role it’s going to play in my career.

Beyond Life and the momentum behind his outstanding performance as Mr. Williams, Nighy is arguably most recognizable in much of the world for playing aging rocker Billy Mack in the rather timeless film, love in fact. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you know that this British romantic comedy, written and directed by Richard Curtis, follows the intertwining relationships between people of all shapes and sizes during the Christmas season. It’s now been twenty years since Nighy and his co-stars made this beloved film, I wondered why he believed love in fact has remained so popular with audiences these nearly two decades since its theatrical release.

(Left to right) “Love Actually” stars Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Martine … [+] McCutcheon, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson. Universal images

It’s a brilliant film, says Nighy. Richard Curtis writes world-class jokes. Richard Curtis is a believer. He doesn’t make movies like this just to manipulate people with their money. He believes in love. He wants to make films about how people can be kind, compassionate and brave, and how they can take care of each other. It’s deeply romantic, it’s very funny, but it’s also hopeful – it’s inspiring. I go all over the world and people come and tell me: it helped me during my chemotherapy. It helped me during my divorce. I watch it every Tuesday. We dress up as characters. A woman came up to me on the street the other day and said: I joined a choir. I said, that’s great. She said, it’s called the choir actually. This Christmas, they will perform all the songs from the film. There’s a traveling orchestra thing, where an orchestra tours major cinemas and they play the score live for you while you watch the movie. I mean, who knew? I thought we would make a hit movie because it was Richard Curtis and because of everyone else involved, but no one could have known it would enter the language that way.

Now seven decades deep in his many life experiences, Nighy is finally getting the widespread recognition he deserves, as more and more moviegoers experience his artistic triumph in Life, while continuing to celebrate his witty on-screen performances of yesteryear. As I began to wrap up our conversation and add a human element to the end of our discussion on LifeI asked Nighy what he is doing in his own life today that brings him joy and makes him feel most alive.

Bill Nighy in the movie “Live” Sony Pictures Classics

The biggest thing in my life is my family, reveals Nighy. My daughter and her husband and their two little girls and her mother – they are my family and they are very important to me. As soon as we finish this sort of international hiatus, the Champions League will resume so we can get back to the serious business of football. What else? Music and books. These are reasons to be joyful.