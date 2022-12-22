Sonya Eddy, General Hospital actress, dead at 55





Sonya Eddy, an actor best known for starring in general hospitaldied yesterday (19 November) at the age of 55. The tragic news was shared by a friend of Eddy,Momand hidden figs starOctavia Spencer. She wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world has lost another creative angel. Spencer continued, She will miss her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans! Additional details have not yet been made public; however, tributes are already pouring in for the late performer. Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, @TheRealSonyaEd was my friend and I’m heartbroken by this news. Nothing feels real lately. Nothing. What is going on?! Cara Joy David, Editor-in-Chief of Broadway World wrote on Twitter, one of the real joys of this year’s #GeneralHospital was seeing her on screen portraying middle-aged women chasing their dreams. Nothing like this had been done in any soap opera I watched and she handled the doubt and character engagement so well. May his memory be a blessing. whirlwinds Franck and Penelope co-star Charley Koontz said, Terrible. We just worked together last year! It was such a joy to be with her! Along with portraying Epiphany Johnson on the long-running soap opera, Eddy also starred in Fresh off the boat, hollywood burning and IS since her acting debut in The Drew Carey Show in 1995. The actor continued to take her back general hospital role in the spin-off series General Hospital: night shift. More recently, Eddy starred in The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, Franck and Penelope, V/H/S/99 and satanic hispanics.

