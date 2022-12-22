Stephen tWitch Boss mom wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven | Entertainment

Stephen tWitch Boss’ mother says she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven.
Connie Boss Alexander made the comment alongside a copy of a photo of one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son, saying online in a caption written on the image on Instagram on Tuesday (12/20/22): Oh if only I could FT in heaven….
The photo was of Stephen, born Stephen Laurel Boss, who was found dead on Tuesday December 13 after taking his own life aged 40, showing off a tuxedo as his mother looked on.
A source also told Entertainment Tonight in the days following her husband’s death, Stephens’ widow, Allison Holker, 34, has been surrounded by family and friends and is trying to cope as best she can. she can.
She said on Wednesday (22.12.22) in another tribute to Stephen: My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.
Stephens’ mother first opened up about her grief on her Instagram Stories two days after the body of the DJ, dancer and actor was found at a motel 15 minutes’ walk from the house where he lived with his wife Allison nine years old and their three children.
She said: Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement.
Know that I see all messages, texts, posts and phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Know that I will contact you when I can keep us in prayer.
Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you for eternity and beyond.
Connie signed her post with blue and red broken heart emojis.
Stephen reportedly took a rideshare from his Los Angeles home and checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, where he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
It was reported that he left a suicide note referring to his previous challenges.
TMZ said law enforcement sources said police discovered the last post from Ellen DeGeneres Show regulars at the scene of his death, which contained vague references to issues he had faced.
Details of the challenges are unclear, but Stephens’ wife Allison reportedly told police there was nothing wrong with the DJ before he took his own life.
An insider also told TMZ Stephen, who shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three, with Allison that he did not suffer financial problems before his death, despite unsubstantiated online rumors claiming which he had lost a fortune in cryptocurrency investments.