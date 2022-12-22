Top TV Picks Reflect Seasonal Celebration | Entertainment

There’s nothing that says the holidays like the lineup of TV specials that inevitably light up our television screens at this time of year. It’s a tradition as rich as the feast of Christmas itself, even when it’s grounded in a sweet sentiment and idealized notion of holiday serendipity.
This year is no different. Here, then, is a sample of some of the best shows that deliver joy and merriment by the day. Check local listings for exact broadcast times and channels.
An attempted Christmas cancellation is thwarted by an unlikely invitation and unexpected guests, revealing secrets and surprises that leave an indelible impression on everyone involved.
First aired in 1965, this animated classic based on Charles Schultz’s beloved Peanuts comic strip has become a perennial favorite year after year, charming generation after generation. Somehow, the unfortunate Charlie Brown achieves his ambitions and gives us all hope that we too can do the same.
Chrissy Kessler is a country music superstar with small-town roots. Now that his record sales are down, she advises him to perform a concert in his hometown in the interest of a new business connection. This might sound a bit manipulative, but then again, isn’t that what professional show biz really is?
Here again, the idyllic surroundings of a quaint small town take center stage as travel blogger Aubrey Lang trades the big city she was used to for the quaint little village of Solvang, a place voted the most festive of America. Now it’s up to Aubrey to confirm that distinction and find out something about herself as well.
A country singer named Jack Frost lived his life as a road warrior, neglecting his young son Charlie in the process. When an accident results in Jack’s unexpected death, he is reincarnated as a snowman and given a second chance to mend the relationship through a belated, but barely cold hookup.
Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen star in this timeless holiday classic about two song-and-dance men who share the stage while fundraising in rural Vermont. The goal is clear, it’s a well-meaning attempt to help the boys, the former wartime field commander, save his quaint country inn from financial failure. The title tune itself heightens the nostalgia.
Chevy Chase stars Clark Griswald, a clumsy father, and her husband, a well-meaning man determined to make the most of the holidays with an overabundant array of extra lights, decorations, and accessories. However, once Clark’s crazy cousin Eddie brings his own family for a visit, things quickly go awry.
Once again, this annual series of holiday humor takes SNL fans back to the shows’ early days with the joy and mirth shared in the seasonal skits the show made famous. Dan Aykroyd, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, John Belushi, Candice Bergen, Dana Carvey, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Samuel L. Jackson, Norm MacDonald, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Seth Meyers, Kenan Thompson, Tracy Morgan, Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, Adam Sandler and Gilda Radner are just a few of the stars, past and present, who take center stage.
Who said there was no Santa Claus? When Kris Kringle is hired by Macys to replace an inebriated Santa Claus, he finds himself having to prove his sanity while claiming that he is indeed the jolly old elf himself. It’s no wonder this movie ranks among the greatest Christmas classics.
A depressed and discouraged Santa chooses to opt out of his annual deliveries in this sad but somewhat cerebral animated adventure.
Tom Hanks stars as a gregarious train conductor who offers a skeptical youngster a remarkable journey to the North Pole. A lively extravaganza, full of wonder and revelation, requiring nothing more than the willingness to embrace all the lessons life has to offer.
Another seasonal favorite, this classic Dr. Seuss tale tells the story of a grumpy Grinch determined to ruin Christmas while stealing toys from the lucky residents of Whoville. Luckily, a twist of fate reverses the tide, putting the grumpy Grinch in a happy mood that ensures happy holidays for all.
Dolly does Christmas like no one else can, and so it’s only natural that this original real-life tale based on the song of the same name would become an instant classic. It is, after all, ultimately endearing,
Hosted by Gloria Estefan and featuring performances from Little Big Town, David Foster and Andy Grammer, this special focuses on the lives of foster children and the families who have met their needs. Her goal is to raise awareness and change the lives of children in the process.
Little Ralphies’ dream of getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas finally comes true in this heartwarming (of course) tale of holiday happiness. We should all be as lucky as Ralphie!
Grace and Anthony have a shared history that dates back to their college days, but the bond never seemed enough to lead to true romance. When the two have a shared opportunity, circumstances finally offer the chance to finally find the connection that has eluded them for so long.
A group of strangers are thrown together when a blizzard strands them in a church on Christmas Eve. Lives change, relationships rekindle, and faith and friendship follow.
Love blossoms when a widower, played by Mr. Dimples himself, Mario Lopez, falls prey to his family’s efforts to naturally lure him into a romantic relationship just in time for Christmas.
When a local newspaper runs an editorial lambasting dear Saint Nick, the jolly old elf chooses to omit the townspeople from his Christmas Eve rounds. Music and merriment end up prevailing in this version of Clement Moore’s Christmas classic.
Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a clumsy but well-meaning oversized elf who was accidentally taken to the North Pole as a baby before growing up to realize he just doesn’t fit the role he was originally meant to be. to fill. He travels to New York in an elf costume while hoping to find the father he never knew. Needless to day, things get complicated after that.
In what was arguably his biggest role, Jimmy Stewart plays the honorable but somewhat impervious George Bailey, a man ready to end it all when his family’s savings and loans fall prey to an evil banker who has made it impossible for the company to make good use of its debts. Fortunately, there is an angel who gets his wings while helping George see how much he would miss him if he had never been born. The lessons still resonate all these years later.
This classic comedy proves that age is no barrier when it comes to defeating bumbling criminals, greed and stupidity.
Brians is a successful businessman, but not very good at nurturing family relationships. After a near-fatal accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him 12 chances to erase his mistakes and reconnect with those he nearly lost in love with.
The death of a beloved neighbor reunites six old friends while providing an opportunity to rebuild their tattered relationships in more than one way.
Who knew good St. Nick had such a rude and arrogant brother? We did not do it. So when Santa Claus brings his unfortunate brother to the North Pole to help make toys on Christmas Eve, chaos rather than merriment prevails.
A couple’s determination to forgo the usual holiday tradition of helping decorate their neighborhood with Christmas decor goes against their neighbors’ insistence that they do their due diligence. Of course then, a lot of holiday hijinks ensure.
This Disney extravaganza comes with the usual cast of Disneyland locals and a number of special guests, including Ryan Seacrest, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and the Jonas Brothers. Naturally, Santa Claus also plays.