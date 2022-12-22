Babylon revels in early Hollywood hedonism

B BETWEEN THE wave of scandals in recent years and the commercial disappointment of such high-profile films as Lightyear and Amsterdam, Hollywood’s present is hardly glittering. Maybe that’s why so many filmmakers look into his past. Fictional accounts of the early days of the motion picture industry tend to balance excitement at the undeniable glamor with disgust at the rampant sordidness. Both reactions are there in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A TimeIn Hollywood (2019), David Finchers Mank (2020), Ryan Murphys Netflix miniseries, Hollywood (2020) and Andrew Dominiks Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde (2022).

Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning writer-director of Whiplash and La La Land, joins Babylon. For the first half of its three-hour runtime, its extravagant homage to bold industry pioneers seems to be the most entertaining of them all. The second half is another matter.

Covering the mid-1920s and early 1930s, Mr. Chazelles’ sprawling ensemble comedy-drama chronicles the choppy transition from silent films to talkies. This period has previously featured in The Artist (2011), winner of the 2012 Best Picture Oscar, and Gene Kelly’s classic musical Singin in the Rain (1952). But Mr. Chazelle argues that Hollywood was far more debauched and decadent than it appears in either film. His inspirations are clearly the hedonistic tastes of Martin Scorses’ The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Paul Thomas Anderson Boogie Nights (1997).

Babylon also echoes Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, in that it has Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in two of its lead roles. Mr. Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a swashbuckling superstar who always looks dashing on screen, no matter how many cocktails he’s had. Ms. Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, an ambitious aspiring actress who prefers cocaine and is good enough to cry on camera: a tear or two? she asks an amazed director.

Jack and Nellie are first seen at a lavish orgy at the lavish mansion of the Bel Air studio president. It’s a frantic whirlwind of sex, drugs and jazz that even Jay Gatsby might consider excessive. Another main character, the serious Manny Torres (Diego Calva), dreams of a career in a Hollywood studio, but his job tonight is to transport an elephant to the mansion and smuggle out a comatose starlet.

Mr. Chazelle manages to maintain the mad energy in his next expertly choreographed set. The day after the orgy, the characters decamp to the desert, where several different films are being shot at the same time. Without having to worry about the noise of one production spoiling the others, directors can make a western cheek-to-jowl with a war drama. Crews work at breathless speed to complete their scenes before the sun goes down, fires are put out with asbestos bags, and if the weird extra is accidentally killed during a battle sequence, it’s a prize. to pay for a box office smash.

Unfortunately, the good times can’t last for either the characters or the viewer. One of the themes of Babylon is that the vibrancy and freedom of the industry was lost when synchronized sound arrived. Production is moved from the open air to stuffy studios where actors must stay close to hidden microphones. As Nellie learns, an assistant’s cough is enough to ruin a take, so capturing a simple 30-second monologue can be a nervous, heatstroke-inducing marathon. The time has come for the hangover that has followed the non-stop partying of silent times.

It’s much less fun to watch. As Jacks and Nellies’ careers lose momentum and the coasting 1920s give way to the melancholy 1930s, the narrative fragments morph into a hail of disconnected anecdotes, pretentious talk about the importance of cinema and squeaky post-modern references to Singin in the Rain. (A word of advice for writer-directors: best not to remind viewers of a movie that’s so much better than yours.) The characters become more cartoonish and less engaging, but Babylon babbles on and on. Ultimately, this says more about Mr. Chazelles’ desire to compete with Mr. Scorsese and Mr. Anderson than anything else.

It’s frustrating that a film that begins with so much verve and virtuosity ends so messy. But La La Land demonstrated that Mr. Chazelle was in love with Hollywood’s Golden Age. Maybe that’s why he celebrates it with such infectious exuberance and stumbles when he tries to condemn it later.

Babylon hits US theaters on December 23 and in Britain on January 20.