Top Gun and Black Panther top Oscar nominations

Blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water and pop stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna are just one step closer to an Oscar nomination.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Academy Awards on Wednesday, including Documentary Feature, International Film, Makeup and Hairstyle, Score, Original Song, Sound, visual effects and short films.

Alejandro Gonzlez Irritus Bardo, The false chronicle of a handful of truths was among the 15 films shortlisted in the category of international films, one of the most competitive. The category also includes already decorated films like Holy Spider (Denmark), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Saint Omer (France), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Return to Seoul (Cambodia), Decision to Leave (South Korea), Close (Belgium) and Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

Joyland’s inclusion marks the first time Pakistan has been on the shortlist. Most of the directors are also rookies on the shortlist, with the exception of Irritu.

India’s official submission was not the popular action epic SS Rajamoulis RRR, but rather Pan Nalins Last Film Show which made the cut the country’s first film to do so in over 20 years. RRR could get nominations in other categories, including for shortlisted original song Naatu Naatu.

Jafar Panhi was also not put forward to represent Iran, whose selection was not among the 15 and Russia did not submit a film this year.

Among the documentaries taking the next step in voting are Venice winner Laura Poitrass, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, about the work and activism of photographer Nan Goldins, Brett Morgens’ film David Bowie Moonage Daydream , Daniel Rohers Navalny, on Russian opposition leader, The Janes about pre-Roe activists v. Wade, All that Breathes, Descendant, Fire of Love and Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song. It’s a pretty diverse group of stories and filmmakers: eight were directed by women and four by people of color.

With plenty of below-the-line categories at your fingertips, big-budget sequels like Avatar, Top Gun, and Black Panther were well represented in the effects and sound categories, along with the original song that featured Gagas Hold My Hand, The Weeknds Nothing is Lost from Avatar: The Way of Water and Rihannas Lift Me Up from Black Panther.

Also on the original song list are Swifts Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Drakes Time from Amsterdam, LCD Soundsystems New Body Rhumba from White Noise, Selena Gomezs My Mind and Me from the documentary of the same name and Rita Wilsons Til Youre Home from A Man called Otto. Diane Warren also gets another shot at a competitive Oscar with Tell It Like a Woman’s Applause. Elvis’ song Doja Cats was not eligible.

For the most part, shortlists are determined by members in their respective categories, though the specifics vary from branch to branch: some have committees, others have minimum viewing requirements.

All Quiet on the Western Front got quite a few spots on the shortlist, including original music, makeup and hair, sound and visual effects.

Visual effects selections included Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, while makeup and hair styling includes David Cronenberg’s body horror films Crimes of the Future .

Other films that advance in makeup and hair styling include The Whale, in which Brendan Fraser transforms into a 600-pound man, Elvis, Emancipation, The Batman, and the Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.

The 15 original scores selected were selected from 147 eligible and include Women Talking by Hildur Gunadttir, The Fabelmans by John Williams, The Banshees of Inisherin by Carter Burwell, Babylon by Justin Hurwitz, Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio by Alexandre Desplat and The Woman King by Terence Blanchard. Also in the mix are Ludwig Gransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Nicholas Britell (She Said) and Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Gunadttirs Tr’s score was not eligible, nor was Top Gun: Maverick’s score, written by Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer, Lorne Balfe and Gaga.

Nominations for all categories will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12 and will air live on ABC.