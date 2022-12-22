CBS celebrates Paul Simon | Culture & Leisure

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon (8 p.m., CBS) features performances by generations of artists inspired by the singer and songwriter of The Sound of Silence and so many other 20th-century hits.
Participants include Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Angelique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter and others.
In addition to the decades of music he has performed with partner Art Garfunkel and as a solo artist, Simon has been associated with seminal and groundbreaking moments in film and television history.
Simon and Garfunkel’s music was essential to the success of director Mike Nichols’ 1967 comedy film The Graduate starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. You could say that The Graduate and Bonnie & Clyde, released in the same year, marked a turning point in the history of cinema, ending the Hays Code that had limited the freedom of filmmakers since the 1930s and ushering in a new generation of filmmakers.
Now considered a classic, The Graduate was also a box office success. Adjusted for inflation, it remains one of the highest-grossing comedy films of all time.
A decade later, Simon played a small but pivotal role in Woody Allen’s 1977 comedy Annie Hall, another hugely influential film. Without Annie Hall, no Diner, Seinfeld or Friends, and all the comedies that copied them.
Simon was also a key player in the first season of Saturday Night Live, in 1975, appearing as both musical guest, host and participant in memorable comedy sketches.
Disney+ is streaming the National Geographic documentary The Flagmakers, a 35-minute look at the Eder Flag factory in Wisconsin, the largest operating flag distributor in the United States.
Filmmakers Cynthia Wade (Gutsy, Freeheld) and Sharon Liese (Transhood) interview workers, mostly recent immigrants from places as diverse as Serbia and Iraq, who have their own personal perspective on what America and its flag mean to them. We also chat with Barb, who comes from a family with long Midwestern roots, and SugarRay, a black man from Milwaukee with complicated feelings about the American Dream.
This effort to identify issues like immigration and diversity with patriotism reminds me of the strong backlash of the Coke commercial produced for the 2014 Super Bowl, which featured Americans from all walks of life singing America the Beautiful in their own language. maternal.
The ad was in Cokes’ long tradition of ambitious visions of inclusion and was titled Together Is Beautiful. The reaction was quick and ugly, with many complaining about singing the song in anything but English was not American. It looked like a storm in a teapot (or soda can) at the time, but in many ways it was a culture war opening salvo in a rise of overt nationalism and xenophobic populism. which would bear bitter fruit in the 2016 presidential election.
Netflix airs the third season of Emily in Paris and Prime Video presents the third season of Tom Clancys Jack Ryan.
