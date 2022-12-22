Entertainment
17 Bollywood movies coming in 2023
As 2022 draws to a close, we are excited for the year ahead. Although 2022 was much better than 2021, we hope 2023 will be even better. It not only brings us happiness and joy, but also entertains us better. When it comes to Bollywood movies, 2022 hasn’t been a great year. Many superstar-laden movies have fallen flat on the box office and failed to impress audiences. But 2023 looks promising. Here’s a list of upcoming movies of 2023 that we’re really excited about.
Bollywood movies released in 2023
1. Pathane
Shah Rukh’s highly anticipated film Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after a nearly five-year hiatus. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Siddharth Anands, Pathaan will be released in theaters on January 25, 2023.
2. Shehzada
The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role under the direction of Rohit Dhawan. For the uninitiated, the movie is a remake of Allu Arjuns Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is set to release on February 10, 2023. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy along with the lead couple.
3. Friendly 2
Karan Johar returns with Dostanas sequel Dostana 2 on February 14, 2023. Directed by Colin DCunha, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani, and Abhishek Bannerjee in the lead roles.
4. Selfies
Dharma Productions’ upcoming film, Selfiee, stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. This comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz. For the uninitiated, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama Driver’s License. According to reports, the movie is set to release on February 24, 2023.
5. Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway
Inspired by the true story, Mrs.Chatterjee vs Norway features Rani Mukherjee in the lead role. The film revolves around an Indian couple, whose children were taken away by Norwegian social services in 2011. The film is set to be released on March 3, 2023.
6. Tu Jhooti Main Makkar
After Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor will return to the big screen with Tu Jhooti Mai n Makkar. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and stars Shraddha Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor. According to the sources, the movie is set to release on March 8, 2023.
7. Bhola
Director Ajay Devgn Bholaa is set to hit the big screen on March 30, 2023. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi. Along with Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Tabu Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial and others.
8. Tiger 3
After two successful films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) under the Tiger franchise, the spy thriller returns with a new sequel. Starring Salman Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the new sequel will also star Emraan Hashmi in the negative role. The film produced under the Yash Raj Films banner is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 21, 2023. (Also Read: 8 Upcoming Bollywood Sequels We’re Excited About)
9. Rocky and Rani’s love story
One of the most anticipated movies next year is Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles in the film. According to the sources, the film will be released in theaters on April 28, 2023.
10. Someone’s Brother Someone’s Life
Another Salmaan Khan standout set to hit theaters this year is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This action comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. According to reports, the movie is set to release on April 21, 2023.
Bollywood movies released in 2023
11. Jawan
Besides Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Jawan. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, etc. Directed by Atlee, the film will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.
12. Adipurush
Based on the epic Ramayan story, the film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. According to Wikipedia, the film is set to hit theaters on June 16.
13. Bajrangi Bhaijan 2
Another film that will return with a sequel is Salmaan Khan’s star Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan. Although there is no confirmation as to the release date, many sources have claimed that the release of the film will be in June 2023.
14. Animals
Animal is a gangster drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in leading roles. It is a drama directed by Sandeep Reddy and is set to release on August 15, 2023.
Bollywood movies released in 2023
15. Bridge 2
After 23 years, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the hit romantic drama, returns with a sequel. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, this movie will also star Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete. The film is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions. The film is set to be released on August 15, 2023.
16. Dunky
Comedy by Rajkumar Hiranis, Dunki will star Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It will be released on December 22, 2023. Read also:
17. Sam Bahadur
Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur is based on real-life hero Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is directed by the talented Meghna Gulzar, who gave us impactful films like Raazi and Chappak. The film is set to be released on December 1, 2023.
What movies are you most passionate about? Tell us in the comments below.
|
