Gisele, Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift: Hollywood stars reveal their best revenge dresses after breakups

 


Gisele Bndchen returned to the red carpet for the first time since divorcing ex-husband Tom Brady earlier this year, and she certainly made a statement in what has become better known as the revenge dress.

Bndchen, 42, looked simply stunning in a sparkling gold dress by Reinaldo Lourenco for her first solo appearance after being split from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. The couple dated for 16 years and were married for 13 before announcing the decision to end their marriage in October.

His dazzling debut at Vivara’s 60th anniversary in So Paulo, Brazil, last week, was in a long tradition of prominent power players who know there’s nothing better than getting revenge on ex looking and feeling better.

GISELE BUNDCHEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST RED CARPET EVENT SINCE TOM BRADY’S DIVORCE

Revenge dresses take over the red carpet.
(Getty Images/SplashNews.com)

Brady originally announced he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning footballer said he wasn’t retiring after all, much to his dismay.

“Obviously I have concerns, it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like it to be more present,” said the Brazilian model in the magazine’s October edition. She.

“I’ve certainly had these conversations with him over and over again. But at the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”

Olivia Wilde has remained discreet about the end of her relationship with Harry Styles. The couple broke up in November after dating for nearly three years.

OLIVIA WILDE: HOW HARRY STYLES’ GIRLFRIEND MOVED FROM DC ELITE TO ‘DONT WORRY DARLING’ CONTROVERSIAL DIRECTOR

Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, met while working on his second directorial project, ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and went public with their relationship a few months later when he celebrated the marriage of his manager in January 2021.

Gisele Bundchen wore a gold dress in her first red carpet appearance following her divorce from Tom Brady.

(SplashNews.com)

Olivia Wilde's sheer lace Dior dress caught the eye on the People's Choice Awards red carpet.

(Amy Susan)

Shortly after their split, Wilde wore a sheer black lace Dior gown to the People’s Choice Awards.

She cinched the dress at the waist with a massive black leather belt with a gold buckle, and she wore a pair of chunky heels to match.

TAYLOR SWIFT MAKES HER DIRECTING DEBUT WITH AN ORIGINAL FEATURE FILM

After a particularly difficult romantic year, Taylor Swift took the stage at the CMA Awards in 2016 wearing a transparent dress by Julien MacDonald.

The 33-year-old singer ended her relationship with DJ Calvin Harris before the summer and had recently split from actor Tom Hiddleston when she featured Garth Brooks with Entertainer of the Year.

Taylor Swift looked pure at the CMA Awards in 2016.

(Image Group LA)

Princess Diana stepped out in an off-the-shoulder little black dress after Prince Charles admitted to having an affair during their marriage.

(Jayne Finch)

Mariah Carey flashed her abs in 1997 after breaking up with Tommy Mottola.

(Ron Davis)

In 1994, the late Princess Diana practically coined the phrase “revenge dress” when she stepped out in a little black dress the same night her ex-husband Prince Charles admitted on national television that he had been unfaithful during their marriage.

The Princess of Wales made a statement wearing a fitted black Christina Stambolian dress to a gala after Charles confirmed in an ITV documentary that he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Mariah Carey showed some skin at the MTV VMAs in 1997 after her marriage to Tommy Mottola ended.

Carey wore a black crop top with a matching skirt that had thigh-high slits as she walked the red carpet as a single woman after gaining her independence from the Sony Music executive .

Jennifer Lopez wore a bright orange Michael Kors dress to the Golden Globes in 2004 shortly after her first engagement with Ben Affleck ended.

Jennifer Lopez wore a bright orange dress to the Golden Globes in 2004 after her split from Ben Affleck.

(Jeff Kravitz)

Elizabeth Hurley steps out in a champagne-colored dress after splitting from Hugh Grant.

(Franck Trapper)

Kristen Stewart arrives to attend the Zuhair Murad show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2013-2014.

(Michel Dufour/WireImage)

Bella Hadid attends the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party at the Grand Palais.

(Michael Stewart/FilmMagic)

The “Jenny from the Block” singer bounced back nearly 20 years later and married Affleck in Las Vegas in July.

After 13 years of relationship, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant amicably separated in 2000. Grant, 62, is godfather to Hurley’s son Damian, 20, whom she shared with the late husband. American businessman Steve Bing.

The British actress stepped out weeks after their split wearing a metallic gold dress with a plunging neckline.

After her tumultuous split from Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart headed to Paris Fashion Week in style.

The ‘Twilight’ star wore a strapless lace jumpsuit with heels to the Zuhair Murad show after storming the front row at Chanel in black shorts.

Bella Hadid walked the Victoria’s Secret catwalk in 2016, for her now-defunct annual fashion show. At the time, Hadid’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd was tapped to perform.

After the show, the 26-year-old supermodel donned a sparkly, sheer dress by Julien Macdonald for the after-party.

