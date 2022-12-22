Neeraj Pandey’s mantra for staying relevant in a punishing Bollywood: “Look for something new, no shortcuts, unplug when it doesn’t work”





Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says that in his nearly 15-year career, he has always believed in a mantra: the audience knows best, so stick to it. The filmmaker therefore attributes his success across movies and streaming platforms to his thirst for pursuing new stories and chronicling new worlds.

Pandey, after box office hits like A Wednesday, Special 26 and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, made his OTT debut in 2020 with Special OPS. The series, backed by its production house Friday Storytellers, won acclaim even with its second installment. Also this year, the filmmaker’s two streaming shows Secrets of the Koh-i-noor for Discovery+ and Netflix’s acclaimed Khakee: The Bihar Chapter earned him laurels. In an interview with indianexpress.com. the director says the success is the result of his team’s commitment to working on “never seen before” content. “Thanks to the pandemic, the public has been educated to watch the best of what is happening in the world. They’ve caught up, now we have to catch up and overtake them in terms of presenting something they would appreciate. “You have to respect your audience, recognize that they’re smarter than a lot of people think. That’s one of the commandments here at Friday Storytellers, we really respect them and think we need to bring them a new experience” , did he declare. His latest series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, starring Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary and Abhimanyu Singh among others, fell on the streamer with a positive response. It is attached to the crime thriller as a creator while it is directed by Bhav Dhulia. Pandey says success on streaming platforms “seems overwhelming” but he doesn’t believe in rejoicing in fame. “I’m amazed that only one has survived so far. We never thought it would be the journey. We just put our heads down and kept working and taking on new challenges. “It has served us well. I don’t think too much in terms of success or failure, but keep going. We celebrate the successes, but go back to what we were doing and immerse ourselves in it. It has been gratifying. The filmmaker called 2022 a “good year” for the team, as they managed to bring out a few of their content pieces and continued to work on a bigger slate, which is expected to take place between 2023 and 2024. “The amount of development work we have done this year is exciting, the fruits of which we will only see in 2023-2024. “These are projects across formats and genres. We’ve been gender agnostic and that’s exactly what we’ve done now as well. The next two years, you will see us enter several genres. It was more rewarding and challenging. Despite the success of Special Ops and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Pandey insists the team hasn’t cracked a streaming code, as the idea is to simply choose stories that others may not watch. be not. “We choose our stories carefully; we like to stay away from things that are already done. Pursuing something that no one has done before, that has no shortcut, excites us. Unplugging something that isn’t working, even if you’ve worked hard at it for months, is also something we do. We have the courage to do this if we find that a project does not work on paper,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/neeraj-pandey-says-audience-post-pandemic-has-been-tutored-to-watch-best-content-from-the-world-theyve-caught-up-now-we-need-to-catch-up-with-them-8336148/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos