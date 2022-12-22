



Smallville Actor Bart Allen Responds to Green Arrow DCU Fancast Kyle Gallner, who starred in Smallville as DC’s Bart Allen, is responding to being exploited as Green Arrow in the DC Universe through fancasting.



After being cast as Green Arrow in the new DC Universe, Smallville actor Kyle Gallner, who played Bart Allen, responds to fancasting ideas. The DCU (formerly known as the DCEU) is apparently gearing up for a reboot to some extent. With James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm of DC Studios, there have been plenty of reports emerging in recent weeks about the future of the franchise. While Gunn has debunked and addressed what’s true and what isn’t, there’s still a lot of vagueness about the DCU. With a new Superman movie set without Henry Cavill, it looks like DC Studios may be starting from scratch. VIDEO OF THE DAY While it remains to be seen if they do a full DCU reboot, audiences are already fancasting various heroes for the new universe. One superhero many are hoping to see is Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, who was last played by Stephen Amell in The CW’s Arrowverse. For the cinematic counterpart, a fan proposed Gallner as the DCU’s Emerald Archer. Gallner is no stranger to the world of DC as he played Bart Allen, aka Impulse, on Smallville, for several episodes. the Smallville alum responded to the fancast of him as Green Arrow, saying the following: RELATED: Superman Redesign for the DCU

How Green Arrow Could Join The DCU So far in the old DCU, Green Arrow hasn’t appeared in any past movies, but Oliver is confirmed to exist in the franchise. In marketing materials for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justicehis company Queen Industries was referenced, evoking the “remote” CEO. According to the material, Oliver was “relatively absent” transactions of Queen Industries. The reference never led to anything in later DCU films, and Oliver is currently not set to appear in DC Films’ 2023 projects. Green Arrow, however, received a hilarious caption in Peacemaker season 1, but that’s all that’s been said about the archer in the DCU. If the DCU does more of a soft reboot, there’s technically a project out there that would be perfect to give Oliver his on-screen introduction. While HBO Max bat girl the movie was dropped, the streamer still has the black canary solo film in preparation, with Birds of prey Jurnee Smollett. Written by Misha Green, the black canary the film could be used to bring Green Arrow properly into the DCU. The Dinah Lance-starring movie could also begin to build the iconic comic book romance. The Black Canary movie is also an opportunity to turn things around and see Oliver through Dinah’s perspective. Make Green Arrow appear – even in a small role – in black canary is also a way of doing things differently from Arrow and Smallville. In recent DC TV shows, they’ve been mostly told from Oliver’s perspective when it comes to the Black Canary’s presence in his life. If the black canary project may be part of Gunn’s new DCU, it would be a fun way to meet Green Arrow for the first time. Despite a news Superman movie starring a young Clark Kent in the works, Gunn apparently isn’t erasing the entirety of the DCU. Given Gunn’s statement on Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Zachary Levi’s comments on his Shazam future, black canary can be folded into the new DCU. Whether through black canary or another DCUs project, time will tell if Green Arrow will emerge in the cinematic universe. MORE: Every DCEU Storyline That Can’t Happen Without Wonder Woman 3 Source: Kyle Gallner/Twitter Key Release Dates

