My favorite movie of all time is sing in the rain. It doesn’t take a film historian to see that Damien Chazelle holds this 1952 musical in the same regard, so you’d think I’d be the perfect audience for his latest film, a three-hour gloss on sing in the rain hell, it ends with one of the characters sitting down to watch it. And yet I came out Babylon dissatisfied, for reasons that include that three-hour battery life. Don’t get me wrong, Chazelle is creating great things in the middle of welterweight, and he’s never dull, which is a feat in such a long streak. Even so, this overloaded drill bites off more than it can chew.

The story picks up in 1926, with Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and drug and gambling addicted starlet Nelly LaRoy (Margot Robbie) living in poverty while dreaming of making it big. . Manuel Manny Torres (Diego Calva) is a day laborer who falls into the movies after delivering an elephant to a lavish party, then saving an obese comedian from disgrace after an underage girl overdoses in his room. Over the next eight years, the Jacks star faded as Nelly stormed the town until the advent of sound films exposed the Jersey accent she couldn’t lose. Manny becomes an executive and begins to hide his heritage, telling strangers that his family is Spanish rather than Mexican.

If Chazelle didn’t snort cocaine, her movie definitely looks like it. It really leaves it ripping here after the discipline of La La Landand first man, with Nelly arriving for her first day on the job to find four different films filming in the same space, each of them with their own live band providing different background music. Manuel is sent to negotiate with several hundred heroin addicts acting as Viking extras on a film, and they try to lynch him before getting into a real fight with the cameras rolling. They murder both humans and horses as the German director places curses on God and furniture on his crew members, and Jack swings a spear that narrowly misses his head.

Nelly’s first day of shooting a sound film turns into similar chaos, as she, her director (Olivia Hamilton), assistant director (PJ Byrne), sound guy (Carson Higgins) and minions randomly shout obscenities and ethnic slurs at each other as they ruin rehearsal takes. The party sequences involve so many naked people you lose track of their gender, and there’s a hellish setting when a mob boss (Tobey Maguire, with white makeup that makes him look like a rotten clown) drags Manny in a pit of iniquity where he is forced to kill or be killed.

I know enough about movie history to know what real people the characters are based on. Manny forces a black jazz trumpeter (Jovan Adepo) to darken his skin with burnt cork for the camera, and if black artists wearing blackface seem unrealistic to you, let me assure you, it really happened. Chazelle floods the screen with recognizable faces (Jean Smart, Flea, Olivia Wilde, Katherine Waterston, Eric Roberts, Max Minghella), and Robbie lookalike Samara Weaving plays a British actress who plays Nelly’s sister and takes her a instant aversion.

It’s so, so, so, so. Chazelle wants to capture all the glamor and misery of early Tinseltown, and he goes so far that he loses track of his main character arcs, though Robbies’ crazy physical performance gets Nelly in the way. His dancing in the darkness of a dimly lit Los Angeles street is a beautiful image, but the impact of these characters’ tragic endings is nonetheless muted. (And if Chazelle says Hollywood is ruthlessly chewing up its stars and moving on, that point doesn’t get across properly either.)

It does not flatter this film that The artistsays much the same thing in a much more effective way. Babylonends with the aforementioned character watching sing in the rainin 1952 and glimpsing the whole past and future of cinema, including Avatarwouldn’t you know and for all the accomplishments of this movie, it didn’t deserve this kind of homage in psychic history.