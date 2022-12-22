Entertainment
Hackers allegedly hit taxis at JFK airport
Cybercrime, fraud management and cybercrime
Russians accused of helping Drive use malware to ‘hack the taxi industry’
Mathew J. Schwartz (euroinfosec) •
December 21, 2022
Hacking attacks are so often used as a lazy plot device in Hollywood movies and network television. Think explosive baddies that “hack the Gibson,” shut down all of America’s critical infrastructure, or breathe out, “We’re in!”
See also: Find a password management solution for your business
The hyperbole obscures a harsh truth: Much real-world hacking is trivial. Consider the case of two suspects accused of hacking not to take over the world but to do something much more mundane, namely controlling the taxi dispatch system at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
A grand jury charge filed Dec. 5 and unsealed on Tuesday accuses multiple people — including Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman, both 48-year-old residents of Queens, New York — of intermittently tampering with the queuing system over a 12-month period for taxi drivers waiting to pick up fares at the arrival gate. The pair “explored and attempted various mechanisms to gain access to the Dispatch System, including bribing someone to insert a USB drive containing malware into computers connected to the Dispatch System, gaining unauthorized access to the Dispatch System, dispatch via a Wi-Fi connection and steal computer tablets connected to the dispatch system,” according to court documents.
Abayev and Leyman each face two counts of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, covering the period from November 2019 to November 2020. If convicted of the charges against them, they face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Lawyers for the two suspects could not immediately be reached for comment.
Made for Hollywood?
The men reportedly earned $10 for every taxi they helped lead, bypassing a system designed to be first-come, first-served. Prosecutors charge the suspects with “enabling up to 1,000 fraudulently expedited taxi rides per day.”
We don’t know if this story could be captivating enough to make it a blockbuster. To liven up a storyline, a Hollywood cliché is to add Russian criminals, often with exaggerated accents. In this case, the Russian hackers did play a part, but more like mercenaries than like bad guys in trench coats. Prosecutors accuse the two defendants of having transferred at least $100,000 to these Russian hackers, sometimes recording the bank transactions as “payment for software development” or “payment for services rendered”.
Any potential script could draw from an array of precise, ready-made dialogue found in the indictment. Abayev reportedly sent this message to Russian hackers in Russian: “I know the Pentagon is hacked. So can’t we hack the taxi industry.” Each day the suspects had access to the dispatch system, this message would be sent to several group threads for taxi drivers: “Store open”. Not bad, but it’s not “You thought your secrets were safe. You were wrong.”
Crucially for cybersecurity fans, the indictment does not detail the exact mechanism that was allegedly used to hack into the taxi dispatch system.
How this alleged hacking story might end is unclear.
The two Queens men were arrested on Tuesday and appeared later in the day before Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein for the Southern District of New York. They were released on bail after posting personal bonds of $100,000 and agreeing that they would not contact each other “unless an attorney is present”. They also agreed to avoid all access to internet-enabled devices unless monitored by the court’s Pretrial Services office and to use any location monitoring technology the court may require.
So good luck to anyone trying to dramatize this, while sticking to the facts of the alleged hack. Then again, getting such details has never stopped the writers before. Or as that infamous line from “Hackers” puts it: “There’s no right or wrong, only fun and boring” – at least in Hollywood.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/blogs/paging-hollywood-hackers-allegedly-hit-jfk-airport-taxis-p-3343
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan calls on lawyers to start a rule of law movement – Pakistan
- Hackers allegedly hit taxis at JFK airport
- Narendra Modi father of the new India, says Amruta Fadnavis
- Axie passed Google Play Store review!
- Williams’ 25 points push Tigers to 10th season win
- Former US President Trump paid no income tax in 2020: report | Donald Trump News
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Reveals New Jaheira Actor
- What I understood right and wrong in 2022: Part 1
- Canadian fashion icons spotted in Tel Aviv amid shirtless stroll
- The joy of celebrating two kinds of Christmas
- Iconic Bollywood couple Dharmendra-Dimple Kapadia will reunite on screen after three decades
- Protalix BioTherapeutics to Delist Its Common Shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange