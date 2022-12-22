Exhibitions for December 22

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibits on screen or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Articles must be received by noon Friday for next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a phone number the public can call with questions. Send your information to [email protected]

The Arts Center in Orange: “Travels in Woven Color,” an exhibition of textiles by Rivanna Weavers members, is on view through January 28, 2023. artscenterin orange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: “The Art of the Chair” by Brita Lineburger and Joe Sheridan is on view. 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Price Restaurant: Theodore Drake’s works will be on view until January 3, 2023. botanicalfare.com.

People also read…

Cville Cooperative Arts Gallery: Reclaimed, works by multimedia artist Sigrid Eilertson, featured artist of December, can be seen throughout the month. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Belvedere Center: The exhibition of works by Donna Koutrakos, Brent Ruffner, Diane Wilkin, Jane Goodman and Tom Tartaglino will open on January 3, 2023 and will remain on view until February. Opening hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma projects: The gallery is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. [email protected] chromaprojects.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and prints by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Opening hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists Circle: firnew farmartist [email protected]

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography” on view until December 31. “Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time” on view until December 31. “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity” on view until February 12, 2023. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” until March 19, 2023. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Studio IX Gallery: Kim Boggs and Mike Fitts: ar.ti.fac.tu.al can be seen until January 29, 2023. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. on January 19. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Wise-Silence Aboriginal Art Collection will present the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists”, celebrating the role of women artists and presenting paintings created during and since the 1990s, until to February 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen until June 23, 2023. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Read more safer kluge-ruhe.org. Visits have resumed and will be led free of charge by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are mandatory. Make your reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The mirror: Arts from Underground classes will begin with art making from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8-10 p.m. for $25 per person. The IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major extension to its immersive art museum showcasing works by new and old artists. Admission is $15, $12 for ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and under. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Art Center: 2022 Louisa County Public Schools Student Gallery Show will be on view through January 20, 2023. The gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Vineyard and cellar Loving Cup: Open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovecupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Center for the Arts: The Members’ Holiday Show can be seen in the First and Second Floor Hallway Galleries and the Smith Gallery Holiday Shop through December 31. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

More tapas: Glass mosaic windows, sculptural pieces and other works by artist Doraine Glidden can be seen through January.

Northside Library: Terry Coffey’s art can be seen in the Silent Room until December 30. jmrl.org.

Piedmont Community College in Virginia: Gallery exhibitions will feature the work of Michael O. Snyder. Snyder’s “The Mountain Traditions Project,” photographs and oral histories, will be exhibited in the North Gallery; Snyder’s group exhibition, “Our Changing Climate: A Visual Chronicle,” will be held in the South Gallery. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Elizabeth Graeber + Susan Graeber: Daily Observations” can be seen online and in person through February 12, 2023. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: Ellen Moore Osborne’s “Three Decades” can be seen throughout December. “Local Landscapes”, photographs by Andy Stafford, will be exhibited in January and February. www.TrinityArts.com. randomrow.com.

Revalation vineyards: Paintings by Tony Ford will be on display throughout December. 710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revivalvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces from art classes and students from the Nelson County High School Art Club. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Mariana Parisca: Her Deeds” is in the main gallery and “Ramona Martinez: Visions of Mary” is in the Dové gallery until January 21, 2023. Proposals for individual or group exhibitions for season 50 (fall 2023 to summer 2024) are to be accepted for consideration by independent artists and curators by 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2023. Full guidelines available at static1.squarespace.com. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming in the Virtual Contemporary Art Gallery. Broadcast instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Charlottesville Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Visible documents: Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: Inside the renovated vintage RV behind WTJU Studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Martha Hester Stafford’s experiential art installation combines art, science, meditation, and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment 2-5 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday; to request an appointment, email [email protected] thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

The Eyes of the World: “Richard Crozier & David Hawkins: Perspectives on Place” can be seen through Thursday. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email [email protected] Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.