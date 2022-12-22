World Saree Day 2022: From Vidya Balan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are 5 Bollywood divas who made us fall in love with their sarees : Bollywood News

The most popular Indian attire for women in the world, not just in India, is the saree. Since the dawn of time, people have been drawn to it by its beauty. A woman looks attractive, charming and elegant when she wears a saree. It is a flexible outfit that is suitable for almost any occasion. There are several weaves that can be made using a wide range of materials and textures from a variety of sources. Every state, from Bengal to Ahmadabad, and from the Paithani manufacture of Kanchipuram to its cotton sarees, leaves its mark on the globe through its sarees. Apart from being popular in India, sarees are highly recognized around the world for the rich history and tradition they represent. For a significant portion of the world’s population, sarees represent more than just clothing.

World Saree Day 2022: From Vidya Balan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are 5 Bollywood divas who made us fall in love with their sarees

To commemorate and showcase the beauty of this traditional attire, World Saree Day is celebrated. It is celebrated every year on December 21. On this World Saree Day in 2022, we are stepping back in time to compare the saree choices of some popular Bollywood stars.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has always embraced traditional weaving techniques and promoted small businesses while showcasing some of the most sought after Indian clothing trends. But what really caught our eye was her collection of sarees. Balan wore everything from eye-catching designs by top designers to genuine Kanjeevaram weaves and innovative shibori techniques. For Shakuntala Devi promotions, Vidya chose a yellow and pink Kanjeevaram saree that must be noted. A rani pink border and a small plaid pattern were both seen on the mustard yellow Kanjeevaram silk saree by Vidya Balan. Additionally, pure zari work has been used to embellish the exquisite pallu and traditional patterns. She made sure her outfit stood out by adding massive gold earrings and a cuff bracelet from House of Masaba. Her beauty ensemble included a pink bindi, pulled back hairstyle and complementary pink lipstick.

ADITI RAO HYDRARI

You can count on Aditi Rao Hydari to make any saree she wears stand out without going garish. She is a trained dancer, singer and actress who loves fashion. Her personal style aims to keep things simple, beautiful and graceful. Aditi makes great fashion decisions when it comes to sarees and traditional outfits. Although she has experimented with other traditional silhouettes, her love for sarees remains the same. Aditi Hydari chose a gorgeous drape from the Gaurang Shah fashion house. The actor looked very fashionable wearing the pretty drape in warm shades of red, vermilion and green. The exquisite golden border adorned the coral colored saree. Aditi paired it with a brocade three-quarter sleeve blouse. The multicolored blouse and the drape go well together. The actress chose a classic choker necklace. Aditi wore rosy makeup with soft kohl eyes and red lip color, leaving her silky mane untied.

MADHURI SAID

Madhuri Dixit is known for her love of sarees. The celebrity has always had an impressive collection of sarees. The celeb was recently spotted wearing a Manish Malhotra classic. She posed elegantly while wearing the eye-catching designer saree, looking like the star that she is. The silver and gray saree worn by Madhuri Dixit Nene had Manish Malhotra’s distinctive bead and sequin embroidery. The actress matched the draping with a more understated design with elbow-length sleeves covered in the same embroidery as her saree instead of a strappy blouse. The 53-year-old chose a set of polki diamond necklaces and a substantial diamond bracelet from Joolry to match the color palette. Her everyday beauty options were sculpted hair, dewy skin, and brown smokey eyes.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

As a jury member at Cannes, Deepika Padukone was a sight beyond words every day. She wasn’t going to leave until she had won the last hearts at the end of the event. Before leaving for the French Riviera, Deepika left us stunned and stunned wearing a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. Her strapless strapless top went well with her ruffled saree, but that wasn’t even the best part. The attention-grabbing pearl necklace she wore stole the show and seemed to have accessorized her saree perfectly on its own, but it didn’t. Her entire look, which was completed with a sleek low bun and her typical smoky eye makeup, sparkled even more with the addition of earrings.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Undoubtedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the best actresses in the country. She does everything with equal ease and grace, be it dresses, pantsuits, salwaars or sarees. Sarees are an outfit that the stunning actress loves to wear. Samantha seems to wear sarees better than anyone. She recently voted for a beige Archana Jaju saree in February 2022 due to its beautiful hand painted embellishments. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in her hand-created kalamkari saree. The handwoven silk organza saree has hand painted designs that have been created using natural dyes. She wore a hand-painted gold blouse with the sari. The beige Samanatha Ruth Prabhus Archana Jaju creation has flower, bird and leaf designs. She accessorized her beige saree with little more than a pair of elaborate silver hoop earrings. She looked best with slightly kohl eyes, contoured cheeks and sheer lip gloss. She had neatly chignon her hair.

Also Read: Vidya Balan Says Her Ridiculous Sanjay Leela Bhansali Walked Away with Credit for Success Alia Bhatt’s Star Gangubai Kathiawadi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.