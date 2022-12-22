59 Actors Who Won Hollywood Star of the Year





Hello moviegoers! Every year, movie theater owners hold a big convention formerly called ShoWest, now CinemaCon, where they give out a lot of awards. It’s a big deal, and all the stars are out! Here’s Harrison Ford and Julia Roberts chatting behind the scenes of the 1993 event: Now we’re back to rounding up the winners of their most anticipated Star of the Year award, dating back to 1988! It’s quite a journey through Hollywood history! Here we are. The star of the year 2022, Zoe Saldaa: (No Star of the Year was named in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.) 2019 Star of the Year Kevin Hart: Dakota Johnson, 2018 Female Star of the Year: Benicio del Toro, Male Star of the Year 2018: Jessica Chastain, 2017 Female Star of the Year: 2017 Male Star of the Year, Charlie Hunnam: 2016 Female Stars of the Year Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christina Applegate and Mila Kunis: 2016 Male Star of the Year, Jesse Eisenberg: 2015 Female Star of the Year, Rose Byrne: 2015 Male Star of the Year, Paul Rudd: Drew Barrymore, 2014 Female Star of the Year, and Adam Sandler, 2014 Male Star of the Year: Melissa McCarthy, 2013 Female Star of the Year: 2013 Male Star of the Year, Chris Pine: Jennifer Garner, 2012 Female Star of the Year: 2012 Male Star of the Year, Jeremy Renner: Cameron Diaz, 2011 Female Star of the Year: 2011 Male Star of the Year Ryan Reynolds: 2010 Female Star of the Year Katherine Heigl: 2010 Male Star of the Year Sam Worthington: Rachel McAdams, 2009 Female Star of the Year: 2009 Male Star of the Year, Dennis Quaid: 2008 Female Star of the Year Anne Hathaway: 2008 Male Star of the Year, Robert Downey Jr.: 2007 Female Star of the Year Kirsten Dunst: 2007 Male Star of the Year, Don Cheadle: 2006 Female Star of the Year Natalie Portman (backstage with a monkey for some reason…had to use that pic!): Hugh Jackman, Male Star of the Year 2006: Jennifer Aniston, Female Star of the Year 2005: Matt Damon, Male Star of the Year 2005: Halle Berry, Female Star of the Year 2004: Jude Law, Male Star of the Year 2004: 2003 Female Star of the Year Diane Lane: 2003 Male Star of the Year, Adam Sandler: Jennifer Lopez, Female Star of the Year 2002: 2002 Male Star of the Year, Will Smith: Sandra Bullock, Female Star of the Year 2001: 2001 Male Star of the Year, Russell Crowe: Annette Bening, 2000s Female Star of the Year: Jim Carrey, 2000s Male Star of the Year: Will Smith, Male Star of the Year 1999, and Meg Ryan, Female Star of the Year 1999: Helen Hunt, 1998 Female Star of the Year: Anthony Hopkins, Male Star of the Year 1998: 1997 Female Star of the Year, Winona Ryder (with her alien resurrection co-star Sigourney Weaver): Denzel Washington, Male Star of the Year 1997: Sandra Bullock, 1996 Female Star of the Year: 1996 Male Star of the Year, John Travolta: 1995 Demi Moore Female Star of the Year: 1995’s Male Star of the Year Tom Hanks (here with his Forrest Gump director, Robert Zemeckis): Michelle Pfeiffer, 1994 Female Star of the Year, and Robin Williams, 1994 Male Star of the Year: Whoopi Goldberg, 1993 Female Star of the Year, and Mel Gibson, 1993 Male Star of the Year: Jodie Foster, 1992 Female Star of the Year, and Patrick Swayze, 1992 Male Star of the Year: Julia Roberts, 1991 Female Star of the Year: Andy Garcia, Male Star of the Year 1991: Jeff Bridges, 1990s Male Star of the Year, and Anjelica Huston, 1990s Female Star of the Year: 1989 Female Star of the Year, Glenn Close: 1989 Male Star of the Year Danny DeVito (with The War of the Roses producer and famed filmmaker James L. Brooks) 1988 Female Star of the Year, Bette Midler: 1988 Male Star of the Year, Don Johnson: Television and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzzfeed.com/mikespohr/hollywood-star-of-the-year-winners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos