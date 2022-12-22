Entertainment
Elvis Presley’s Spinout Co-Star Was 81 – Deadline
Diane McBain, whose rapid rise to fame as a young player under contract to Warner Bros. in the early 1960s quickly featured her on the ABC series Surf side 6 and co-starred alongside Elvis Presley in the 1966s Dilute, died today of liver cancer at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, Calif. She was 81 years old.
His death was announced by his friend Michael Gregg Michaud. McBain and Michaud co-wrote his 2014 memoir quite famous.
“It is with great sadness that I announce that actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud wrote on social media.
Discovered by a talent scout while working as a model, McBain signed a seven-year contract with Warner Brothers Studios on her 18th birthday in 1959, according to Michaud. That same year, she made her television debut in an episode of ABC. maverick with James Garner.
The following year, she appeared in Vincent Sherman’s film ice Palace with Richard Burton, and was cast as yacht-owning socialite Daphne Dutton on ABC Surf side 6a two-season detective series set in Miami Beach and starring Troy Donahue, Van Williams and Lee Patterson.
In 1961 she played the lead role in the film Claudelle Englishwhich she often remembered as her favorite role – a rare good girl outing gone bad for the young actress.
McBain would team up with Donahue again in the 1961 film Parrishand with Williams in a 1967 episode of Batman (she played the pink-haired Pinky Pinkston opposite Williams, who guest starred as The Green Hornet). In all, McBain appeared in four Batman episodes – both with Williams and in 1966 two as a hat saleswoman working with guest villain Mad Hatter (David Wayne).
Other TV credits include appearances on ’60s series such as Sugarfoot, Lawman, Hawaiian Eye, 77 Sunset Strip, Burke’s Law, The Wild Wild West and UNCLE’s man, among others. Film credits from the era include The gardians and Mary, Mary and, in what would be his most recognizable film role, as Diluteby Diana St. Clair, an author who stops at nothing in her attempts to profile famed race car driver and singer Mike McCoy (Presley).
“Women have often asked me what it was like to kiss Elvis,” McBain said in an interview last year with Boomer magazine“and I tell them it was as wonderful as you can imagine! He was charming and a nice person to work with. He didn’t come up to me, which I appreciated because many l have done throughout my career.
The 1970s would see appearances on Mod Squad, Police Story, Marcus Welby, MD, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Eight is Enough, Matt Houston and dallas. She would also have passages on soaps general hospital and days of our livesand roles in movies Five the hard way (1969), I sailed in Tahiti with an all-female crew (1969), The Broken Hearts Club (2000) and Fool (2001).
His final credit was a 2001 episode of the television series strong medicine, after which she retired from acting.
McBain spoke candidly of a violent attack in which she was beaten and raped by two men in West Hollywood on Christmas Day 1982. She would go on to become an advocate for rape victims and launch a second career as a counselor for victims of rape. She would later say that the attack would have a lasting impact on her memory and her ability to concentrate. In a 1990 interview, she said, “I’m always surprised out of proportion.”
She recounted the incident, as well as the ups and downs of a Hollywood career, candidly quite famous. In addition to these memoirs, she has written two novels: The Laughing Bear (2020) and The color of hope (2021).
McBain is survived by his son Evan Burke and his goddaughter Mary Haber.
|
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2022/12/diane-mcbain-dead-obituary-spinout-surfside-6-actor-was-81-1235204596/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Elvis Presley’s Spinout Co-Star Was 81 – Deadline
- Vietnam and Indonesia conclude talks on exclusive economic zones Radio Free Asia
- Director Rohit Shetty speaks out against people who degrade Bollywood
- What will happen to the stock market next year according to JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs
- Ian Holloway is bizarrely seen as the manager of England’s Battle of the Brits tennis team
- January 6 committee witnesses’ most damning quotes about Trump – Rolling Stone
- Paul Bettany explores being art star Andy Warhol on Broadway | Entertainment
- The new chabot is code red for Google’s search business
- How virtual clothes could help solve the fashion waste problem
- Narendra Modi is “the father of New India”, Gandhi is…”: Amruta Fadnavis | Latest India News
- Turkey raises minimum wage to dampen inflation ahead of vote
- Thousands of UK ambulance workers strike as public urged to avoid danger