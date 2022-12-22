Elvis Presley’s Spinout Co-Star Was 81 – Deadline

Diane McBain, whose rapid rise to fame as a young player under contract to Warner Bros. in the early 1960s quickly featured her on the ABC series Surf side 6 and co-starred alongside Elvis Presley in the 1966s Dilute, died today of liver cancer at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, Calif. She was 81 years old.

His death was announced by his friend Michael Gregg Michaud. McBain and Michaud co-wrote his 2014 memoir quite famous.

“It is with great sadness that I announce that actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud wrote on social media.

Discovered by a talent scout while working as a model, McBain signed a seven-year contract with Warner Brothers Studios on her 18th birthday in 1959, according to Michaud. That same year, she made her television debut in an episode of ABC. maverick with James Garner.

The following year, she appeared in Vincent Sherman’s film ice Palace with Richard Burton, and was cast as yacht-owning socialite Daphne Dutton on ABC Surf side 6a two-season detective series set in Miami Beach and starring Troy Donahue, Van Williams and Lee Patterson.

In 1961 she played the lead role in the film Claudelle Englishwhich she often remembered as her favorite role – a rare good girl outing gone bad for the young actress.

Diane McBain, Adam West, “Batman” (1967) Photo credit: Everett

McBain would team up with Donahue again in the 1961 film Parrishand with Williams in a 1967 episode of Batman (she played the pink-haired Pinky Pinkston opposite Williams, who guest starred as The Green Hornet). In all, McBain appeared in four Batman episodes – both with Williams and in 1966 two as a hat saleswoman working with guest villain Mad Hatter (David Wayne).

Other TV credits include appearances on ’60s series such as Sugarfoot, Lawman, Hawaiian Eye, 77 Sunset Strip, Burke’s Law, The Wild Wild West and UNCLE’s man, among others. Film credits from the era include The gardians and Mary, Mary and, in what would be his most recognizable film role, as Diluteby Diana St. Clair, an author who stops at nothing in her attempts to profile famed race car driver and singer Mike McCoy (Presley).

“Women have often asked me what it was like to kiss Elvis,” McBain said in an interview last year with Boomer magazine“and I tell them it was as wonderful as you can imagine! He was charming and a nice person to work with. He didn’t come up to me, which I appreciated because many l have done throughout my career.

Diane McBain, ca. 1990s (Credit: Everett Collection)

The 1970s would see appearances on Mod Squad, Police Story, Marcus Welby, MD, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Eight is Enough, Matt Houston and dallas. She would also have passages on soaps general hospital and days of our livesand roles in movies Five the hard way (1969), I sailed in Tahiti with an all-female crew (1969), The Broken Hearts Club (2000) and Fool (2001).

His final credit was a 2001 episode of the television series strong medicine, after which she retired from acting.

McBain spoke candidly of a violent attack in which she was beaten and raped by two men in West Hollywood on Christmas Day 1982. She would go on to become an advocate for rape victims and launch a second career as a counselor for victims of rape. She would later say that the attack would have a lasting impact on her memory and her ability to concentrate. In a 1990 interview, she said, “I’m always surprised out of proportion.”

She recounted the incident, as well as the ups and downs of a Hollywood career, candidly quite famous. In addition to these memoirs, she has written two novels: The Laughing Bear (2020) and The color of hope (2021).

McBain is survived by his son Evan Burke and his goddaughter Mary Haber.