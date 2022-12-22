Entertainment
The 5 best big-budget Hollywood movies of 2022; from Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick to the Michael Bay Ambulance
The briefest glance at a list of this year’s top-performing films will reveal two things: first, that audiences tend to gravitate toward familiar franchises, and second, they attributed an unreasonable level of goodwill to the undisputed brand of superhero cinema. popularized by Marvel.
The success of the MCU, which should certainly be celebrated for its innovative interconnected storytelling, has altered the industry in ways that may be irreparable. On a purely creative level, it has convinced studios and filmmakers that audiences are interested in watching only one type of cinema. But on an economic (and existential) level, Marvel movies have made it impossible to release movies below a certain budget threshold.
That’s why each of the five movies on this list feels like an anomaly. Not all of them were released theatrically, and certainly not all hits. But they represent a bygone era in director-driven Hollywood cinema, before release dates dictated filming schedules and a film’s box office potential was calculated by the number of cameos it had. he could contain.
Here are the top 5 mainstream action movies of the year, in order of release:
Ambulance
It’s so ironic that director Michael Bay wasted a decade making Transformers movies of diminishing quality, only to go back to the drawing board, come back with his best film in years, and watch it bomb before his eyes. It was a climactic demolition that even he, as a master of movie explosions, couldn’t have seen coming. But the film’s failure to recoup its relatively modest budget (for Bay) almost works like a badge of honor.
Ambulance is the best of American action cinema, a film that reveals in minutes why Bay is miles ahead of the rest when it comes to maximalist mayhem. An innovative visual stylist even on his worst days, in Ambulance, Bay displays his penchant for the orchestrated choreography of chaos, using drones, his sparkling explosions and the overt sentimentality not usually attributed to him.
Top Gun: Maverick
It’s pretty amazing that three of the best action blockbusters of the past decade have starred Tom Cruise. Picking up where Edge of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible Fallout left off, Maverick finds the star in his element, that is, risking his life for our entertainment, having devoted himself wholeheartedly to completing a hubristic quest to save Hollywood itself.
Watching Maverick on an IMAX screen was a transcendent experience. Impeccably staged flight sequences, crisp storytelling, and constant subversion fuel a film that feels like it’s perpetually on the verge of going supersonic.
Nope
Some would argue that it was too early for Jordan Peele to make a meta-movie about himself, he had, after all, only directed two feature films before. And as great as Get Out and Us were, there was a sense that Peele was still finding his voice as a genre filmmaker.
He brought all of his insecurities and anxieties together in Nope, a film that not only subverts audience expectations unlike his first two films, it’s not horror at all, but also functions as an introspective piece in which Peele engages in a debate over whether his art has any lasting value.
Prey
Several movies have become collateral damage from Disney’s takeover of Fox, but few fallen soldiers deserve more medals than director Dan Trachtenbergs Prey. Films attempting to subvert the tropes of the Predator franchise were not limited to the superficial (like installing a female protagonist at the center of the famous male series), but also in terms of the languor with which Trachtenberg recounted his stripped-down coming. age story.
A wall-to-wall action film with minimal dialogue, Prey, like its spunky protagonist, rebels against convention, no comic relief, no settings in which visual effects overshadow characters, and no larger universe to to serve. Too bad we couldn’t see it on the big screen.
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Truth be told, Avatar: The Way of the Water was never a sure thing. You could even feel James Cameron’s famous exterior crunch in the weeks leading up to the films’ release, as he reluctantly admitted that he might be allowed to do just three of his planned five films. This is the same guy who, by his own admission, once walked onto Fox grounds and said that everything was bought with the money he made from the studio with Titanic.
Even though The Way of Water did well and Cameron had to know about it, he wasn’t sure people would come to watch it. And while the juries are still on for part two, there’s no doubt the film is a big-screen experience like no other, including its own groundbreaking predecessor. Breathtaking to watch, undemanding to follow and yet so immersive, The Way of Water proves that no one does it like Cameron, despite what Ayan Mukerji could think to himself.
