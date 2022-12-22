Paul Bettany is Andy Warhol’s art star on Broadway

1 of 4 This image provided by Jeremy Daniel shows Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol, in a scene from ‘The Collaboration’, Anthony McCarten’s fictionalized account of the real-life period in 1984 when Warhol was forced to work with a new sensation and potential New York art world rival, Jean Michel Basquiat. (Jeremy Daniel via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) Paul Bettany has long been an admirer of art superstar Andy Warhol, from a distance, like a wandering art lover in his favorite gallery. But when he was initially offered a chance to get very close and play his hero on stage, he declined.

I don’t know how you end up under the wig and the glasses and the carefully curated public persona. I don’t know how, Bettany remembered thinking. I think there might be a reason why Andy always makes an appearance in the movies.

A producer’s perseverance and reading of Warhol’s diaries convinced Bettany that he could at least give it a try. Now he finds himself on Broadway eight times a week in a wig, wearing glasses and performing the very art he has long admired on stage.

Bettany plays in The collaboration, Anthony McCarten’s fictional account of the real-life period in the mid-1980s when Warhol was forced to work with a new sensation and potential New York art world rival, Jean-Michel Basquiat, played by Jeremy Pope.

They were different men, one white, one black; one older, the other younger. Warhol, 58, was a conceptional artist whose Pop Art explored household brand objects like Campbells soup cans and celebrities like Marylyn Monroe, while Basquiat, in his late twenties, was a neo-expressionist, preoccupied by colonialism and racism. We speak different languages, Basquiat says in the room.

The work explores what may have been their dynamic as the two men try to understand each other and visit each other’s studios, and deals with race, commercialism, police brutality, addiction and the soul of artists. The public also watches them paint together.

Long before the role arrived, Bettany was a fan of both artists and visited a re-run of their collaboration at the Whitney in 2019. He hopes audiences will go home after seeing the play and think of each man in a different way. different.

His Warhol is funny but vulnerable, needy and sometimes haughty, curious and also competitive. He is threatened by the young artist and feels old. I am scared. Not of death, of life, he says in the room.

Bettany is full of praise for his subject. If Warhol didn’t exist, it would be as if the Beatles didn’t exist. Music would just sound different now and things would look different, magazines would look different, posters would look different, design would look different, he says.

The way Bettany nuances her performance is clever, giving the audience at the start a glimpse of what they’ve come to WHILE waiting for a cut and cold Warhol in a turtleneck which then gradually unfolds as the play progresses in a fluid and fully fleshed out person.

Paul did it brilliantly as an actor, I think. We introduced the Andy we know, and then he just opens more doors and more doors and more doors into the land of the imagination, says Kwame Kwei-Armah, the director.

While no one knows what the exact dynamic was between the two men Warhol who died in 1987 and Basquiat a year later, the piece attempts to stay as true to what we know of the art superstars.

This is our version. Nobody really knows. But I think that’s the wonderful thing about drama, Bettany says, quoting McCarten as saying the documentary can take you so far. He may lead you to the front door, but he will never invite you for a cup of tea. Drama and imagination can get you there.

Critics had mixed reactions in New York, but Bettany’s performance was hailed, with the Daily News saying he moves lightly and wisely through a difficult task given all the pre-existing Warholian preconceptions.

The play, which crossed the Atlantic after playing at the Young Vic Theater in London this spring, was made into a film before landing on Broadway, mostly filming in Boston. This opens the play by adding more scenes, introducing the audience to Warhol’s mother, and showing Warhol and Basquiat in the streets doing graffiti. Filming it added even more depth to the Broadway production.

One thing Bettany shared with Warhol was that the piece shows the artist cautiously returning to painting after 25 years of reproductions around the same time Bettany was absent from stage work.

In the meantime, he has been noted for playing the superhero Android Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bettany, 50, earned an Emmy nomination last year for her role in WandaVision.

Doing theater at 50 is very different from doing it at 25, he says. When he was younger he would finish a play and be so buzzed he was unable to sleep, relaxing in a club or pub until the early hours.

Now I have children. Six o’clock in the morning, I’m up, he said, laughing. When I leave the cinema tonight, I’ll be back at 11 a.m. and I’ll have electricity in my body. All I want is to be with people and get rid of them. So, I’m not sure it’s the healthiest thing in the world for me, frankly, but I love doing it.

Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits