Entertainment
Paul Bettany is Andy Warhol’s art star on Broadway
NEW YORK (AP) Paul Bettany has long been an admirer of art superstar Andy Warhol, from a distance, like a wandering art lover in his favorite gallery. But when he was initially offered a chance to get very close and play his hero on stage, he declined.
I don’t know how you end up under the wig and the glasses and the carefully curated public persona. I don’t know how, Bettany remembered thinking. I think there might be a reason why Andy always makes an appearance in the movies.
A producer’s perseverance and reading of Warhol’s diaries convinced Bettany that he could at least give it a try. Now he finds himself on Broadway eight times a week in a wig, wearing glasses and performing the very art he has long admired on stage.
Bettany plays in The collaboration, Anthony McCarten’s fictional account of the real-life period in the mid-1980s when Warhol was forced to work with a new sensation and potential New York art world rival, Jean-Michel Basquiat, played by Jeremy Pope.
They were different men, one white, one black; one older, the other younger. Warhol, 58, was a conceptional artist whose Pop Art explored household brand objects like Campbells soup cans and celebrities like Marylyn Monroe, while Basquiat, in his late twenties, was a neo-expressionist, preoccupied by colonialism and racism. We speak different languages, Basquiat says in the room.
The work explores what may have been their dynamic as the two men try to understand each other and visit each other’s studios, and deals with race, commercialism, police brutality, addiction and the soul of artists. The public also watches them paint together.
Long before the role arrived, Bettany was a fan of both artists and visited a re-run of their collaboration at the Whitney in 2019. He hopes audiences will go home after seeing the play and think of each man in a different way. different.
His Warhol is funny but vulnerable, needy and sometimes haughty, curious and also competitive. He is threatened by the young artist and feels old. I am scared. Not of death, of life, he says in the room.
Bettany is full of praise for his subject. If Warhol didn’t exist, it would be as if the Beatles didn’t exist. Music would just sound different now and things would look different, magazines would look different, posters would look different, design would look different, he says.
The way Bettany nuances her performance is clever, giving the audience at the start a glimpse of what they’ve come to WHILE waiting for a cut and cold Warhol in a turtleneck which then gradually unfolds as the play progresses in a fluid and fully fleshed out person.
Paul did it brilliantly as an actor, I think. We introduced the Andy we know, and then he just opens more doors and more doors and more doors into the land of the imagination, says Kwame Kwei-Armah, the director.
While no one knows what the exact dynamic was between the two men Warhol who died in 1987 and Basquiat a year later, the piece attempts to stay as true to what we know of the art superstars.
This is our version. Nobody really knows. But I think that’s the wonderful thing about drama, Bettany says, quoting McCarten as saying the documentary can take you so far. He may lead you to the front door, but he will never invite you for a cup of tea. Drama and imagination can get you there.
Critics had mixed reactions in New York, but Bettany’s performance was hailed, with the Daily News saying he moves lightly and wisely through a difficult task given all the pre-existing Warholian preconceptions.
The play, which crossed the Atlantic after playing at the Young Vic Theater in London this spring, was made into a film before landing on Broadway, mostly filming in Boston. This opens the play by adding more scenes, introducing the audience to Warhol’s mother, and showing Warhol and Basquiat in the streets doing graffiti. Filming it added even more depth to the Broadway production.
One thing Bettany shared with Warhol was that the piece shows the artist cautiously returning to painting after 25 years of reproductions around the same time Bettany was absent from stage work.
In the meantime, he has been noted for playing the superhero Android Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bettany, 50, earned an Emmy nomination last year for her role in WandaVision.
Doing theater at 50 is very different from doing it at 25, he says. When he was younger he would finish a play and be so buzzed he was unable to sleep, relaxing in a club or pub until the early hours.
Now I have children. Six o’clock in the morning, I’m up, he said, laughing. When I leave the cinema tonight, I’ll be back at 11 a.m. and I’ll have electricity in my body. All I want is to be with people and get rid of them. So, I’m not sure it’s the healthiest thing in the world for me, frankly, but I love doing it.
___
Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/3c41a0ede3950a0d4857c8931bfc3fd5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paul Bettany is Andy Warhol’s art star on Broadway
- Judge denies Trump’s request to intervene in NYAG lawsuit
- How to Manage Stock Market Volatility at Any Stage of Investing
- After the California earthquake, power was restored to thousands
- At the center of Pakistan’s regime change, Imran’s CIA lobbyist, general, dissident envoy and spy
- Even if Xi Jinping holds China with a master hand, it is possible that the situation will escalate
- Your round-up of business news: Jeremy Clarkson, hot banks, refugees, Boris Johnson, airport restrictions
- Republicans release own report on US Capitol riots focused on security breaches
- The 5 best big-budget Hollywood movies of 2022; from Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick to the Michael Bay Ambulance
- Chance is knocking for Shrewsbury girls hockey – Boston Herald
- Dress to dazzle for the holidays
- Elvis Presley’s Spinout Co-Star Was 81 – Deadline