Samantha’s Bollywood Movies NOT Suspended Due To Myositis, Spokesperson Slams Rumors | People News

New Delhi: A few days ago, several reports claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is battling myositis, may be taking a break to focus on her health, putting her plans on hold for the time being. This led to speculation about the completion of his major Bollywood films. Slamming all of these claims, Samantha’s rep clarified that none of her movies are on hold.

Samantha’s rep has spoken to Indian Express. Samantha is currently resting. She will participate in the filming of the post-Sankranthi Kushi in January. After that, she will continue her Bollywood project. We had given dates for the Hindi film from January. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the filming of the films could be delayed by around six months. She will therefore no longer be able to participate in the shooting of her Hindi film until April or May. According to earlier plans, filming for the Samanthas Bollywood movie will begin in January, and the dates have also been assigned accordingly.

“It’s not a good thing to make someone wait for a long time because making films takes so much effort. So we gave clarity (to the directors) from the beginning to proceed according to the schedules s it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not left any of the accepted projects officially. So far, there is no truth in the reports about his departure from his upcoming projects,” he said.

When the buzz about her health was reported, Samantha’s fans took to social media and showed their support, praying for her speedy recovery.

Earlier, multiple reports also suggested that Samantha may be leaving the country for South Korea for her myositis treatment. However, no official word or statement has been made regarding this development either.

Myositis is a condition that is caused by his own immune system attacking his muscles. The condition can cause inflammation of various muscles in the body.

On the work side, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together in a romantic drama titled Kushi. It is directed by Shiva Nirvana and was previously titled VD 11. The creators have pushed the release to next year.