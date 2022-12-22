7 actors to replace Henry Cavill in James Gunn’s new DCU

The DCU needs a new one Superman. Although he previously confirmed his return after an appearance in black adam, Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman. The news comes two months after the DC Universe’s massive behind-the-scenes overhaul, with the filmmaker james gunn and producer Peter Safran becoming the new executives of DC Studios. Gunn and Safran are looking to create a more interconnected DC Universe franchise that spans film and television.





One of the first projects announced is a new Superman movie, which Gunn will write the screenplay. It’s been revealed that the new Superman movie will focus on a younger version of the character and that’s why Cavill won’t be returning for the role. It has been pointed out that the film will not be an origin story but will instead focus on Superman’s early life and Clark Kent’s career as a reporter for the Daily Planet. While no further details have been announced, fans are already speculating who the new Man of Steel might be. Here are seven picks for who should wear the big red S now that Cavill is out.

David Corenswet

David Corenswet seems to be the top choice for taking over Superman from fans online, and it’s not hard to see why. The young star has shone in projects ranging from those of Netflix Hollywood to The politician. In 2022 he starred in two very different films, the horror film pearl and romantic coming of age Look both ways. Both movies showcased his traditional good looks and charismatic charm that would be ideal for Superman. Standing at 6ft 4in, he certainly has the build and is looking to play Superman while being a relatively unknown star to the mainstream, where he could truly become Superman for a new generation.

Alden Ehrenreich

Alden Ehrenreich played a young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but that’s not just to classify him as another younger version of a popular character. Ehrenreich’s career may not be long, but he has worked with some of Hollywood’s most prominent filmmakers, including Francis Ford Coppola, Park-Chang Wook and the Coen brothers. Ehrenreich certainly has the look of Superman and his alter ego Clark Kent, and his performance in Hello, Caesar! showed that Ehrenreich has what it takes to pull off the soft comedic side of the character.

2023 is set to be a big year for the actor as he stars in cocaine bearwill appear in Christopher Nolan Oppenheimerand will have a role in the Marvel Studios series Stone heart. Although he joined the MCU, depending on the size of his role in that franchise, he could easily jump into the DCU. It wouldn’t be unheard of, as Zachary Levi went from a small role in Thor: The Dark World at the head of Shazam! Not to mention that James Gunn himself has now left his guardians of the galaxy The MCU works on the DCU as a whole.

joseph quinn

joseph quinn broke out in 2022 with his starring role as Eddie Munson in season four of stranger things. Since then, Quinn has been an actor in high demand and seems like an ideal candidate to play Superman. He’s a star but not so famous that he would overshadow the Superman character. He is a young rising talent who could evolve in the role for many years and attract people’s attention.

But more importantly, Quinn’s performance as Eddie Munson could be the key to what makes him a good Superman. Quinn has a natural charm to him and a gentle, vulnerable but also incredibly powerful presence, which would suit Superman. The character, after all, should be welcoming but also powerful and Quinn projects that and could benefit from the actor’s passionate fan base.

Eli Goree

Superman is a Kryptonian, which is a fictional race of aliens, meaning they can look anything the filmmaker wants. There’s nothing to say that Kryptonians have to be white, and that opens the door to a lot of exciting casting possibilities for who can play Superman and the one that immediately springs to mind is Eli Goree. Goree is best known for playing boxer Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali in the film One night in Miami.

Goree certainly has the build to play Superman and is 6ft 4in tall, so he certainly fits the role. Yet, notably, Goree also has a benevolent presence towards him, which is an important element for Superman. He is powerful but not intimidating, which Gorée can balance well. Warner Bros. Still developing a separate Black Superman movie and while Goree would be great in that movie, it would be a shame not to consider him for the lead role in DCU Superman as well.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell star has certainly grown a lot in a decade. The actor had a small role in The dark knight risesand since then starred in TV series like Scream Queens and movies like Implement, hidden numbersand Everybody wants it alongside fellow Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin. It was in 2022 that he really hit the next level of stardom with his role in the year’s biggest hit, Top Gun: Maverick.

While Powell may not strike the traditional Superman image, both in appearance or in his past roles, the actor has shown an ability to branch out into a number of different genres and performances. He could easily fit into the classic 60s Silver Age version of Superman, a strongman and traditional Hollywood heartthrob while bringing a new dimension to the role of Clark Kent.

David Alvarez

David Alvarez won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical at the age of 15 for his performance in Billy Elliot: The Musical (he won jointly with fellow actors Trent Kowalik and Kiril Kulish). After leaving theater for a few years to serve in the US military, he returned to acting and in 2021 starred in the short-lived series american rust and starred as Bernardo in Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed remake West Side Story.

Not only is Alvarez a talented performer, which is always something to consider for someone taking on an iconic role, but his casting would indicate a different type of Superman and an audience would recognize him as different. The idea of ​​a Superman played by an actor of Latin origin is not new since DJ Ctotrona almost played the role in George Miller’s canceled Justice League: Deadly. Casting Alverez could also help turn Superman’s immigrant subtext into literal text and create a film that’s more culturally relevant and socially relevant.

Jacob Elordi

One of the stars of the hit TV series Euphoria, Jacob Elordi feels like the perfect candidate for a young Superman. Currently 25 years old, 6ft 5in and blessed with the traditional black hair and strong jawline that Superman has always been associated with Elordi, fits the typical Superman characteristics. Casting an up-and-coming actor from a hit TV show might be just what the Superman franchise needs to attract new audiences. Much like Cavill before him, Elordi might just be too perfect of a Superman contender on paper to pass up and a case of a fan casting becoming reality.