Why Hollywood’s nepo baby backlash is undeserved

If you’ve spent any time on the internet lately, you’ve probably heard of the “nepo verse” – a rather grand way of describing the Gen Z phenomenon realizing that many of our most famous people are famous because of who they’re related to.

The conversation started on social media, tinged with that anti-conspiracy air that is the online flavor of our times. Meriem Derradji, a 25-year-old Canadian, is credited with starting the chatter in February, when she tweeted her realization that Euphoria Maude Apatow is the daughter of actor Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow. Especially for those over 25, Derradji did not know who Apatow dad has been. (An excerpt from this tweet: “omg his mom is Leslie Mann and his dad is a director lol.”)

The discourse around “nepo babies” ignited this week with the release of a Vulture package which featured an instantly viral photo illustration of the famous offspring – including Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny) and Dakota Johnson (whose parents are Melanie Griffiths and Don Johnson) – swaddled in cribs. “We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them,” the headline read.

The cultural conversation has widely criticized these happily born celebrities, whose ranks also include Billie Eilish (her mother was a voice actress) and our own local nepo baby, Dan Levy. Outside of Hollywood, the network of nepo babies is just as extensive — see, ahem, King Charles.

On Tuesday, baby nepo Lily Allen (father: Welsh actor Keith Allen), entered the chat, coming to the defense of her equally privileged species. “The nepo babies you should all be worried about are those working for law firms, those working for banks, and those working in politics,” the singer tweeted.

The backlash is understandable. The fantasy that the entertainment industry is a meritocracy gives us normal people hope that with hard work and a bit of luck, we might one day see our own names shine. It’s both infuriating and heartwarming how much easier it is to walk past the guards when the door is opened to you by your last name. And some nepo babies, it must be said, are particularly ridiculous, including Brooklyn Beckham (parents: Victoria and David), a self-proclaimed “chef” who so far has dazzled us with recipes for his famous pasta sauce that includes. .. pasta sauce. Nepo privilege is real, and it’s important to recognize systems that benefit some people over others.

However.

This inherent privilege also doesn’t mean nepo babies aren’t inherently deserving of their success — or that the talent they’ve been celebrated for isn’t necessarily real. You can be both the child of a famous parent and one of the most exciting stars of your generation. Sure, your dad can put you in front of a casting agent, but Hollywood is a business. Nobody is going to intentionally throw a second rate track just because of the prestige of their last name on a marquee. This is especially true in sports, a hotbed of nepo in every league, including second-generation NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry. If you can’t make the basket, you’re not on the team.

Does having famous parents give you an advantage? Sure. But does this translate into any guarantee of longevity? Of course not. If you want a classic example of the limits of nepotism, consider OG nepo baby Paris Hilton and her misguided foray into pop music, which neither her own reality TV fame nor her parents’ extensive hotel portfolio could save.

Consider the likes of Zoë Kravitz instead, whose parents are musician Lenny and actress Lisa Bonet. Not only is Zoë an actress who donned the world’s most famous catsuit to play Catwoman earlier this year, but she’s also a musician who co-wrote as a co-writer on Taylor Swift’s “Midnights.” Also consider the aforementioned Maude Apatow, who – yes – got her start in a Jergens commercial her mother ran, but has since become one of Gen Z’s most promising talents, both as a star critically acclaimed “Euphoria” (one of the biggest hits), and as a hilarious tweeter with 345,000 followers.

More examples? If you’ve seen “Stranger Things,” you’ve witnessed the electrifying power of Maya Hawke (parents: Ethan and Uma Thurman). Margaret Qualley (mother: Andie McDowell) has been nominated for two Emmys, most recently for her searing performance in “Maid.” The Skarsgard brothers (Alexander, Bill, Gustaf) are proof that charisma can be as genetic as a chiseled jaw. It should also be noted that nepotism is not a new phenomenon in Hollywood, an industry that includes longtime stars like Angelina Jolie, George Clooney and Drew Barrymore whose family pedigree has surely eased the gates of power, but whose talent and charm kept them firmly open.

The music industry is showing even more clearly that talent and industry pedigree can co-exist. Miley Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray, owes her career as much to an inspired rejection of her credibility in Disney-endorsed showbiz as to the fact that her godmother is Dolly Parton. Phoebe Bridgers is technically a baby nepo — she’s the daughter of a set builder — but I challenge anyone who cried on “Funeral” to attribute this genius to secondhand star power. Could you argue that there could be talents that would blow these rich kids out of the water? Maybe, but the nepo babies we have now are pretty damn awesome.

Ultimately, as with most labels, the best way to deal with the term “nepo babies” is to neutralize it, stripping it of the snark it has accumulated on its journey through the cycle of outrage on the internet. Yes, you can be a nepo baby, and yes, you may have enjoyed its many benefits, including financial privilege. (If you fail, you go home to Beverly Hills.) You can have all of that — and all the other nature and nurture jackpot perks — and still be one of the hottest talents around.

Just ask a nepo baby.

