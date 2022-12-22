Take 5 with poet and actress Lisa Nanette Allender

What exactly is art; who defines it; who does it and where in Atlanta do poets, comedians and artists gather and create? Well, use this space to catch up on a few you might know; others we hope will be happy to meet their acquaintance.

Lisa Nanette Allender is a poet, writer and actor who works in film and theatre. At an early age, she learned the importance of surrendering to a role. His ability to give himself to his characters spurred his emergence as a creative individual and artist. She had lived in Atlanta since the early 80s. Her favorite ITP and OTP hangouts are Manuels Tavern, Ponce City Market, Valor Coffee, The Big Creek Greenway, and Tuscany Café.

What does being an artist mean to you and how would you describe the world you create?

I find it difficult, sometimes, to call myself an artist; I believe that is for others to determine. We may do art, like acting or writing, but how do we know we’re doing justice to the work that appeals to us? But I would describe the world I create as one of hope. Without it, what do we have?

When did you fall in love with acting/writing, and why, i.e. how did you first know that was what you were meant to do?

I was in sixth grade when I fell in love with acting. It was during a trip to the Asolo Repertory Theater in Sarasota, Florida to see Tennessee Williams The Glass Menagerie. I immediately felt drawn to Laura because she felt like no one understood her. Growing up on a family farm in central Florida and attending a parochial school in Ybor City, I felt more connected to this onstage world that I had just discovered. As a child, I did not consciously understand how alienated I was then; I felt like an outsider from the start, always wanting to belong. These themes endure, often fueling my creativity. After the play, I told my mother that I wanted to be an actress when I grew up. Her response was, Oh, Lisa, really? Are you so shy that you really think you could stand up in front of all these people and do this? I assured him it would be fine because I would be someone else on stage. At that time, I didn’t really understand that I really needed to find myself in each role, not get lost in just one. It was the same with writing; the discovery process allows me to continue in both.

If you had to choose one piece of your work that best describes you, what would it be? Why this choice ?

I like this question. Poetry is often inherently intimate, and mine can well reflect who I am. In particular, I wrote a poem, Sorrow, ostensibly about a dog losing her puppies, though in turn the reader learns it about me given the loss of my mother. Here’s the twist, I’m pretty obsessed with putting a date and time on my work, and I wrote this poem on May 7, 2003; my mother was healthy and well then. Exactly ten years later, on May 7, 2013, my mother, who has never smoked, called me with her diagnosis of stage 4 NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer). I rediscovered the poem a few days after his phone call.

How did Atlanta inspire your work?

From the historic gay bar, Weekends, where I once danced alongside RuPaul, to the cutting-edge productions of Actors Express and the writing workshops taught by poets like Theresa Davis and Cecilia Woloch, Atlanta is endlessly inspiring. And often a character in my poetry and plays.

What question did I not ask that you would like to answer?

How can we help artists excel, be seen and be heard? To that end, I created a quarterly event called Meet An Artist. I present work by invitation-only artists in their homes to expose more potential patrons to artists they are not yet familiar with. I feature female artists over 45, mostly women of color. For 2022-2023, I worked with visual artists; in 2023-2024, writers; and in 2024-2025, actors and performers.