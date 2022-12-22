Singer Lily Allen splits Twitter after defending ‘nepo babies’ in Hollywood: ‘A bit of a scapegoat’

Actress and musician Lily Allen sparked an online debate after she defended Hollywood’s “nepo babies”, a term for children of famous parents.

Allen, the daughter of ‘Trainspotting’ actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, argued on Twitter that the road to success for ‘nepo babies’ isn’t as easy as some might think. . The industry, she said, is not “parent-friendly”.

The “nepo babies” people should really be worried about, Allen intoned, are those in other industries.

“The nepo babies you should all be worried about are those who work for law firms, those who work for banks and those who work in politics, if they were talking about real-world consequences and denying people opportunities “, tweeted Allen. “BUT that’s none of my business.”

Seeing that she had “pissed off” social media commenters, Allen offered a broader explanation.

“I think the nepo babies are somewhat of a scapegoat here, there’s a larger societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, about the lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point that I was trying to argue, maybe wrong,” she said.

“I promise you I’m not supporting an industry full of people who had childhoods like mine,” she continued. “I really think we can’t find a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as making fun of famous people’s children. Nepo babies have feelings.”

“In childhood we yearn for stability and love, nurturing,” Allen also tweeted. “We don’t care about money or proximity to power yet. Many nepo babies are deprived of these basic things in childhood because their parents are probably narcissistic.”

Concluding, she admitted it’s “important to reveal what a privileged upbringing” she had and how it “created so many opportunities for her”.

Several Twitters users pointed out that her parents had their own “Wikipedia pages” and argued that she should stay away from the debate.

“In fact, Nepo babies in any industry shouldn’t be leading any part of this conversation,” tweeted Delia Harrington, arts and culture writer for Artnet.

“Says the daughter of an actor and film producer, attended the most expensive private schools in the UK, one of which was the school attended by King Charles III. The working class was squeezed out of the arts by cosplayers like you, and used as props when needed,” another user said of Allen’s Twitter feed.

Several other Twitter users, however, simply said “she’s right”, noting that it’s common for people to enter the same career as their parents.

“Some nepo babies create new and amazing art themselves. I didn’t even know some actors were nepo babies because their performance was phenomenal,” said another observer.

Some offered more neutral grips.

“[T]People raising valid concerns about the consequences of nepotism in politics/legal system/education etc. haven’t stopped talking because people are also talking about nepotism in Hollywood. If you’re talented and successful (which you are), I don’t think being called a nepo really matters,” actress and comedian Franchesca Ramsey said.

Vulture posted an article about nepotism around the same time Allen’s Twitter feed sparked a debate in Hollywood.

“We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we were obsessed with them. On the last cover of @nymag, @kn8’s extremely over-analyzed story about Hollywood’s nepo-baby boom,” wrote tweeted the outlet with a link to the article. .

A deep dive into several famous faces who fall under the category of “nepo babies”, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Maya Hawke and Lily Collins, among others, the article took the debate back to the start of the COVID pandemic. -19 .

“The turmoil around Hollywood nepotism had begun to seep in at the start of the pandemic, which both amplified the backlash against celebrities and heightened the salience of their dynastic ties,” he said.