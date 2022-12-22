Bollywood, Desi-indie are the most streamed genres; Saturday the highest streaming day of the week: JioSaavn Best of 2022





Music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn, has mapped the country’s latest audio streaming trends to find the audience’s most favorite playlists, artists and podcasts. This was achieved by analyzing data on the platform between December 2021 and November 2022. The result revealed some interesting facts about our audiences across India. With the wide reach and vast catalog of JioSaavns, listeners across India listened to their favorite content mostly from 10am to 2pm (constituting 45% of total streams). While the peak streams were seen on Saturdays, the most popular genres were – Bollywood, Duet, Desi-indie, Telugu film and Devotional. Listen to the MVP – The Master’s Voice podcast on Spotify Audiences also explored the Desi Hip Hop and Kollywood genres, qualifying them to top the charts. In addition to Hindi and English – Telugu (2 Bn+ stream), Punjabi (1 BN+ stream), Bhojpuri (850 Mn+ stream), Tamil (900 Mn+ stream) and Kannada (900 Mn+ stream) ) were among the most popular languages ​​among our 100 Mn+ listeners. Users across the country also streamed Haryanvi (over 300 million streams), Bengali (over 270 million streams) and Marathi (over 250 million streams) music. Favorite hits from all these languages ​​got maximum streams on the platform. While Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Kalaavathi, DJ Tillu’s Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe and KGF: Chapter 2’s Mehabooba were in the top three for Telugu music, songs like The Warriorr’s Bullet Song, RRR’s Komuram Bheemudo and Beast’s Halamithi Habibo also did. to the top list. Arijit Singh’s Dhokha topped the Hindi chart while Harry Styles’ As It Was topped the English Chartbuster playlist. Kesariya, Maiyya Mainu, Kuch Baatein and Tumse Pyaar Karke were among other popular Hindi songs. Indian artists like Badshah and Armaan Malik have made it into the Top 5 of the UK Chartbusters Playlist with hits like Voodoo and You. Other songs on the list included Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez and Light Switch by Charlie Puth. The Punjabi music chart was dominated by Sidhu Moose Wala, with songs exploding up the charts like Levels and The Last Ride. Other artists on the list were – AP Dhillon, Gurnam Bhullar, Shubh and B.Praak and the top songs included -Never Fold, Pasoori and Beliya. Punjabi music playlists like Lets Play – Sidhu Moose Wala and Punjabi Chartbusters were also very popular with the audience. Anirudh Ravichander topped the Tamil charts with hits like Arabic Kuthu, Megham Karukatha, Vikram (Title Track), Jalabuljangu and Pathala Pathala. Accompanying him on the list were – Jonita Gandhi, Dhanush, Rokesh and Kamaal Hasan. Meanwhile, Top Songs in Kannada Playlist included songs like Singara Siriye, Jagave Nenu Gelathiye, Varaha Roopam Daiva Va Rishtam, Ra Ra Rakkamma, and Belakina Kavithe. Haryanvi artists like GD Kaur and Masoom Sharma rocked the nation with songs like Chand and Gypsy. Bhojpuri music has also made waves across India with songs like Khesari Lal Yadav’s Le Le Aayi Coca Cola and Nathuniya. Storytelling podcasts were the most popular among listeners in 2022, followed by genres like Religion & Spirituality, Culture & Arts, and Music. Dil Mein Ho Tum – Romantic Audiobook by Monika Patidar was the most streamed podcast on the platform, followed by The Stories of Mahabharata, Jai Bajrangi, Kabir ke Dohe and Shri Krishna Amritvani. The collected data showed that while the audience valued their personal music preferences, they also regularly watched popular weekly charts showing a tendency to explore trending music. Likewise, hit singles like Kesariya, Dhokha, Calm Down, and You were the most popular JioTunes this year.

