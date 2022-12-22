P-22, Late LA Mountain Lion, Makes Wildlife Traversal Possible : NPR



. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Los Angeles is mourning its beloved puma P-22, who was euthanized over the weekend due to health issues, including injuries sustained in a collision with a vehicle.

It’s a tragic end for an animal that made a name for itself crossing two major highways, a dangerous and unprecedented feat to settle into a solitary residence in Griffith Park. Over its 12 years, P-22 has come to symbolize the challenges facing urban wildlife as well as a uniquely innovative effort to protect it.

It’s the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossinga vegetated viaduct that will eventually connect the Santa Monica Mountains to the Simi Hills, reconnecting an ecosystem long fragmented by a major highway.

The 210-foot crossing will span 10 lanes of the US-101 Hollywood/Ventura Freeway, and is expected to be the first of its kind in California and the tallest in the world when completed in 2025. Construction on the project, supported by a public-private partnership, launched in April after decades of research and years of fundraising.

In statements mourning the death of P-22, wildlife defenders, government agencies and the Governor of California. Gavin Newsom credited the cougar with inspiring conservation efforts and said the Hollywood icon’s legacy will live on.

“The Annenberg Wildlife Crossing didn’t come soon enough for P-22, but it will protect future mountain lions and other animals and ensure a safer future for them and our planet,” the Annenberg Foundation said. said in a press release.

Beth Pratt, California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, said morning edition that the story of P-22 both showed why such a passage is necessary and helped to make it a reality.

“He wasn’t just a celebrity influencer. He was someone who used his fame for good…and put a true story on the impact of these highways,” she said. “And here we are with the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing. We’ve had donations from all over the world and it’s thanks to him.”

The lion’s lifestyle in Los Angeles made him and his cause famous

P-22 traveled to Hollywood from the Santa Monica Mountains crossing two of the busiest highways in the world, then continued to live in Griffith Park “the smallest home range ever recorded for an adult male mountain lion” , speak National Park Service for over a decade.

“It’s a remarkable story…no one would predict that a mountain lion would travel 50 miles on two of the busiest freeways, through Beverly Hills, near Hollywood Boulevard to settle under the Hollywood sign,” said said Pratt.

He’s become a local legend, occasionally popping up around neighborhoods (once under a Los Angeles home) and captivating locals with his hijinks (including a spectacular rat poison cure).

The so-called “Brad Pitt of the mountain lions” gained notoriety after National geographic posted a photo of him under the hollywood sign (just on its own turf) in 2013.

Photographer Steve Winter, who captured the now iconic photo, told NPR All things Considered this week that he was blown away by the reaction to the image and is confident that the legacy of P-22 will live on.

“I think we owe it to P-22 and all of California’s wildlife to build more passages and connect more habitats. That’s what we need,” he said. “I mean, now they teach wildlife and P-22 in the big LA school district. And every October 22 is P-22 day in LA. His legacy will live on for years, if not decades, to come. No one is going to forget P-22.”

P-22’s solitary survival story has inspired many in Los Angeles and beyond. But, as the National Park Service put it, he was “more than just a famous cat.”

“He was also an essential part of a long-term research study and a valuable ambassador for the cause of connectivity and for wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains and beyond,” he said, adding that scientists will continue to analyze its data for years to come.

Pratt who has a P-22 tattoo and a wardrobe of items with her face on it said morning edition that the mountain lion has also helped connect people to each other and to the “wild world in need of saving”.

“This cat, by inspiring us, showed us what was possible,” she said. “He made us more human. He made us realize, even in the second largest city in the country, that we needed a connection to wildlife.”



. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Wildlife passage solves a long-standing problem

Decades of research underscore the need for wildlife crossing to protect the flora and fauna of the Santa Monica Mountains, which have been cut off by development and heavily trafficked roads.

At theis 29 mountain lions have been killed by vehicles in the Park Service study area that includes the Santa Monica Range, Simi Hills, Santa Susana Mountains, Verdugo Mountains, and Griffith Park since 2002, and at least four died on the roads this year alone.

A 1990 study commissioned by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservatory identified this particular site, the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing, as the place needed to connect the mountains to prevent the extinction of the local mountain lion population. Over the next three decades, conservation and other partners acquired much of this land (much of it privately owned) to help connect the two areas.

“The goal of the project is to provide a safe and sustainable passage for wildlife across US-101 near Liberty Canyon Road in the town of Agoura Hills that reduces wildlife mortality and allows movement of animals and l ‘exchange of genetic material,’ said the conservation explains. “Without safe and sustainable passage for wildlife, movement between these remaining areas of natural habitat is severely limited and wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains is essentially trapped.”

Pratt explains that as it stands, the isolation of the Santa Monica Mountains creates a sort of “extinction vortex” where the mountain lions are trapped (P-22 was one of the few to get out of it alive) and forced to reproduce with their own family members, decreasing their genetic diversity and jeopardizing the ability of future generations to reproduce.

Advocates hope the crossing will help protect and promote ecological connectivity not just for mountain lions, but also for other forms of wildlife, from bobcats to birds to lizards. It will provide safe passage for these animals to meet and breed with more members of their species. Pratt says it’s especially important for the mountain range to be resilient to threats like climate change and wildfires.

The question is: what will make such a passage appealing to animals who may be wary of roaring traffic?

Pratt says it’s going to be covered in vegetation, to help minimize sound and light from outside and trick critters into thinking they’re not walking on a highway. Imagine a “beautiful ecosystem” with “trees and butterflies flying over it,” she says.

“And what I like to imagine is that we’re here on one of the busiest suburban roads and you’re going to have people commuting, you know, (300,000) to 400,000 cars per day,” she adds. “And once that’s over, while they’re doing that, they’re gonna roll under the structure [and] a mountain lion will cross. For me, that’s quite encouraging.”

The audio for this story was produced by Milton Guevara and Iman Maani, and edited by Amra Pasic.