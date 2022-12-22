SRK remembers Hyderabadi slang from his mother Lateef Fatima [Video]





Lateef Fatima Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his love and affinity for Hyderabad during his various interviews in the past. SRK aka King Khan had mentioned several times earlier that he holds a special place for Hyderabad in his heart as his mother Lateef Fatima Khan was born here. In an old video, which has resurfaced on various social media platforms, SRK was seen remembering his mother’s faith in him. Admitting that his mother believed he would become famous, SRK recalled his mother’s lyrics which she sang with a Hyderabadi accent. The old clip is from Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance on an Indian TV show Aap Ki Adalat. When host and journalist Rajat Kumar asks actor DDLJ about his mother’s trust in him, he responds by saying, “Siwaaye meri maa k koi nahi maanta que ki mein banunga actor, woh hamesha bolti thi… Hyderabadi mein baat karti thi meri maa ‘Ino na Dilip Kumar is poor, Dilip Kumar will become bad’.” SRK said his mother wanted him to perform on big screens like Dilip Kumar. He said that except for his mother, no one believed he would become an actor. Khan was seen regretting that his mother didn’t watch any of his TV shows or movie. Professionally, Khan will next be seen at Pathaan. Siddhart Anand director is set to hit theaters on January 25 next year. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Subscribe us on

