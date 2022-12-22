Hollywood Casino Toledo workers set to strike Thursday over pay





Posted: December 21, 2022, 2:51 a.m. Last update on: December 21, 2022, 03:07h. Union leaders said Tuesday that talks with the Hollywood Casino in Toledo, Ohio were moving very, very, very slowly, making a threat of a midnight Thursday strike increasingly likely.

A projection on the facade of the Hollywood Casino in Toledo, Ohio last Wednesday read FAIR CONTRACTS NOW. About 400 workers are expected to leave work at midnight on Thursday. (Image: OMCL) About 400 casino workers are expected to leave work tomorrow unless a breakthrough can be made in negotiations between United Auto Workers (AUW) Local 14, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 346 and casino operator Penn Entertainment. Last Wednesday, the unions projected a light display on the facade of the Hollywood Casino on which was written FAIR CONTRACTS NOW. Minimum wage The unions are fighting for a base wage of $7.35 an hour, which is the minimum wage in Ohio. Dealers at Hollywood Casino currently earn a base hourly wage of $6.36, but also collect tips from customers. That brings their pay to an average of about $20 an hour, which equates to $41,600 a year, prorated, according to The Blade of Toledo. Unions are also demanding health care benefits for hourly workers. A three-year agreement between the union and Penn expired Dec. 1, but has been extended as the parties work to find a solution. AUW President Tony Totty said the blade that 400 other workers at Hollywood Casino Columbus, another Penn property about 120 miles away, are also set to strike as talks have also stalled. If there’s no progress, might as well prepare the burn barrels, he said, referring to the union workers’ traditional method of generating heat on the picket line. Totty pointed out that the strikes will come at a crucial time in Penn’s busy holiday season. “These workers deserve a fair pay raise for all Americans right now because of inflation,” USW President Jim Witt told the broadcaster. OMCL 11. “Everyone is injured, and they need a contract that reflects that.” “When you take one of us you get all of us, as you can hear from every passerby [honking their horns in support] who know the importance of unions in these cities,” added Totty. Increased strike bonus Workers’ resolve will be spurred by the UAW’s recent decision to increase strike pay from $275 to $400 a week. The blade notes that this is about half of workers’ average weekly take-home pay, including tips. After taxes, it’s over 60%. Talks were still ongoing Wednesday afternoon, USW staff representative Eric Sweeney said. OMCL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.casino.org/news/hollywood-casino-toledo-workers-expected-to-strike-thursday-over-pay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos