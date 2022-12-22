Rohit Shetty Applauds Trolls For ‘Bollywood Over’ Remarks, Says ‘We’ve Had A Bad Year’





Rohit Shetty, who is currently promoting his next directorial film Circus, has an appropriate response to people who think Bollywood is about to end. In a recent event, the Golmaal the director didn’t hesitate to respond to trolls who often even tend to #cancel or boycott films released today. In a clip that is going viral on social media platforms, Rohit Shetty is seen passionately listing all the biggest hits Bollywood has delivered over the years such as Sholay, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Munnabhai MBBS, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hera Pheri etc He even added his own movies like Singham, Golmael and Sooryavanshi, which was released late last year and garnered 196 crore at the box office. He added that it’s the same Bollywood that made all these movies and just because they had a bad year doesn’t mean people should start turning their backs on them or bashing them for it. Read also : Time Hustler: All About Edmilson Filhos Next Brazilian Comedy Series Lately, many post-covid Bollywood films have failed to perform well at the box office, while their South Indian counterparts have been able to draw crowds for a packed house in theaters. The director thinks Bollywood will soon return to normal and has high hopes for his next film. Circus is based on the classic play by William Shakespeare comedy of errors and stars Ranveer Singh playing a dual role in the film which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. The cast of the period comedy film also includes Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and many more. Recently, a new song called Current Laga Re which also features Deepika Padukone alongside Ranveer Singh is out. The song was well received by viewers for its electrifying music and dynamic steps. In addition to reuniting the real-life couple on screen, bragging about their flawless chemistry. Watch Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus Trailer Circus is slated for a theatrical release on December 23, 2022. What do you think of Rohit Shetty’s comments? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie? Let us know in the comments below. Read also : What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023: Kaleidoscope, The Pale Blue Eye, That 90s Show and More

