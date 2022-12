Avatar 2: The Way of Water Actor Dispels Fan Frustration With Boring Ending Scene

Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email One Avatar: The Way of the Water The actor responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film. On December 16, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which caused a sensation at the box office. The film takes place a decade after the events seen in the first film and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaa) in the world of Pandora. *Spoilers follow, you have been warned* Avatar: The Way of the Water also sees the return of the villainous and well-dead Stephen Langs, Colonel Quaritch, who was resurrected as Naavi in ​​the new film. Another surprise early in the film reveals that a new character, named Spider (Jack Champion), is Quaritch’s son, born after his death. Spider is friends with the children of Jake and Neytiris, and finds himself kidnapped by Quaritch after ambushing them in the forest. Despite finding out that Quaritch is his father, Spider remains loyal to Jake and co, aiding them in a large naval battle at the film’s climax. This confrontation leads to a final battle between Jake and Quaritch, with the former Quaritch suffocating and leaving him to drown at the bottom of the ocean. However, when Spider encounters his father’s body, he pulls it to safety, before rejoining Jake who has no idea Quaritch is still alive. Many found the decision frustrating, with some calling it annoying on social media. Others said it made no sense. But Lang explained the reasoning behind Spiders’ actions. Talk to CinemaBlend, he said: That’s cool. The kids tore up sure, but his kind of justice there, be it the look, parentage aside, all that aside, the fact is 20 minutes before that I saved his life. I gave up on the mission to keep the kid alive. ‘Cause there’s no doubt in my mind that [Neytiri] would have slit his throat. Spider (Jack Champion) in Avatar: The Way of the Water ” height=”1004″ width=”1338″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0374%"/> Spider (Jack Champion) in Avatar: The Way of the Water (20th century workshops) And so, I think he, you know, he reciprocates. So were even-steven at that time, you know. It doesn’t necessarily reflect that he thinks of me as a dad, because he doesn’t. Meanwhile, fans are also complaining about a giant plot hole in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of the Water is currently in theaters and can be viewed in IMAX 3D. To find The Independents review here.

