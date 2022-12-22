‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed





ABC General Hospital mourns one of its own as actor Sonya Eddy, who starred on the longtime soap opera as nurse Epiphany Johnson for 17 years, died Monday. She was 55 years old. Eddy’s producing partner and friend, Tyler Ford, confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that the actor died of an infection after elective surgery at Providence St. Josephs Hospital in Burbank. In one Instagram post shared on TuesdayOctavia Spencer announced the death of her friends. My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night, the Oscar-winning actor’s post said. The world has lost another creative angel. He will miss his legions of @generalhospitalabc fans. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fans! Shortly after Spencer’s tweet, tributes from Eddy’s General Hospital family began pouring in. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini mourned Eddy in a statement shared with The Times. I really loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the center of the nurses’ station will now be a little dimmer, but its spirit and light will live on both in the show and in our set, he said. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans. She will be greatly missed. I’m heartbroken at the loss of the amazing @TheRealSonyaEd. I really loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the center of the nurses’ station will now be a little dimmer, but its spirit and light will live on both in the show and in our setting. — Franck Valentini (@valentinifrank) December 20, 2022 The Concord, Calif. native joined the cast of General Hospital as Epiphany Johnson in 2006. Since then, she’s appeared in over 500 episodes. On Twitter, his co-stars remembered Eddy for his cheerful attitude. RIP Sonya we will miss you so much. What a sense of humor she had. So sad . @GeneralHospital will never be the same again, tweeted Kin Shriner. Co-star Jon Lindstrom wrote that Eddy’s smile could fuel a reactor. I loved the few times we worked together, but I REALLY loved the times we talked about life, meditation, comedy, he added. She was a gift and we miss her already. Condolences to his loved ones. In one February interview With This Podcast Is Making Me Thirsty, Eddy who originally wanted to be a lawyer said simply that she was just an entertaining girl. Acting is really something I feel like I was pushed into. … It was a thing of God. It was not a choice, she said. I didn’t want to be an actor. I tried not to be an actor. But something bigger had a better idea than me. Eddy’s TV credits also include The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Those Who Can’t and Fresh Off the Boat. She has also appeared on A Black Lady Sketch Show, Pen15, Seinfeld and ER. general hospital Where: ABC When: 2 p.m. weekdays Diffusion: Hulu Rating: TV-14 (may not be suitable for children under 14)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-12-20/sonya-eddy-dead-general-hospital-stars-react-social-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos